Lithuanian government resigns

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
07:56 AM • 478 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 7412 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 17990 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 25566 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 51526 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 223979 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 285236 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 147640 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 198754 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 424745 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.1m/s
50%
750mm
Popular news
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trapAugust 4, 12:27 AM • 30938 views
Russian UAV attacked a young woman in KhersonAugust 4, 12:39 AM • 36549 views
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilot02:53 AM • 30254 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhoto05:54 AM • 28115 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA06:42 AM • 24794 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 152450 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 223906 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 424699 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 237394 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 362093 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
India
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 285195 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 111555 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 147011 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 158358 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 229986 views
Actual
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
M1 Abrams
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Lithuanian government resigns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The Lithuanian government, led by Gintautas Paluckas, decided to resign following questions about the prime minister's entrepreneurial past. Rimantas Šadžius will temporarily head the government until the president appoints a new prime minister.

Lithuanian government resigns

The Lithuanian government, led by Gintautas Paluckas, decided to resign at a meeting on Monday, writes UNN with reference to LRT.lt.

Details

"Having decided to leave the post of Prime Minister, I announce that the nineteenth government of Lithuania is resigning," said Gintautas Paluckas, opening the meeting.

"It sounds, perhaps, a little dramatic, but I am resigning, and you will continue to work temporarily until the new prime minister decides what, how, and to what extent the changes will be," he noted.

Paluckas added that he would submit his resignation to the president on Monday.

Lithuanian Finance Minister Rimantas Šadžius, according to Elta, will be appointed interim head of the country's government. The finance minister replaced the head of government after a two-week vacation.

As reported by the BNS agency, Paluckas decided to resign after more and more questions began to be raised about his entrepreneurial past. In the event of the prime minister's resignation, the entire cabinet of ministers must resign. The law on the government stipulates that the president must be notified of the government's resignation on the same day after the cabinet of ministers resigns.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda will have to sign a decree accepting the government's resignation and instructing it to temporarily perform its duties until a new cabinet is appointed. The president will also have to appoint an acting prime minister.

From this moment and for no more than 15 days, Nausėda will have to submit a candidate for permanent prime minister to the Seimas for consideration.

The new prime minister will also be delegated by the Social Democrats, who have the largest faction in the country's parliament. The decision on the prime minister's candidacy will be made at a meeting of the party's presidium on Wednesday.

If the Lithuanian Seimas approves the new prime minister's candidacy, he must, no later than within 15 days, submit the new composition of the cabinet and the government program agreed with the president to the Seimas. The program must also be approved by a vote.

When the prime minister changes during this period, the coalition agreement of the three parties must also be adjusted, as it states that "the parties undertake to support the coalition government led by Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas and to act in accordance with this agreement and the government program," the publication writes.

The Democrats, who are part of the majority, do not rule out the possibility of demanding a change in the composition of the coalition, excluding the "Nemunas Dawn" party from it.

The BNS agency reported that Paluckas also decided to resign as party leader.

Temporarily, the leadership of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) passed to the mayor of Jonava, Mindaugas Sinkevičius - one of the candidates for prime minister discussed by the LSDP board.

The LSDP leadership also discussed three other candidates: Minister of Social Security and Labor Inga Ruginienė, First Deputy Speaker of the Seimas Juozas Olekas, and Mayor of Vilnius District Robert Duchniewicz.

LSDP branches can also nominate candidates for prime minister until Tuesday.

Lithuanian Defense Minister accused Russia of “mocking” the US and called for military deterrence01.06.25, 15:13 • 5781 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Lithuania