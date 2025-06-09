Lithuanian Foreign Minister: “we must prepare a strong package of sanctions against russia”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that the 18th package of sanctions against Russia should include the Nord Stream gas pipeline, as well as sanctions against companies involved in the export of oil and petroleum products, including the shadow fleet. Budrys stated this during a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN correspondent.

So, we have to prepare a strong package, the 18th package in Europe, as well as what they are doing, and we are making efforts to include Nord Stream 1 and 2 in it. In addition, companies involved in the export of oil and petroleum products, Rosatom with all its top management, as well as the shadow fleet, which is only 40% covered by sanctions so far. So, this suggests that there are still reserves that we have not used. And until we use it to the last point, we cannot afford to say that we have done everything we could with sanctions. No, we did it. And we must synchronize our efforts with our American friends with the Lindsey Graham package, which has already been prepared in the Senate," Budrys said. - Budrys said.

He stressed that the latest SBU operation demonstrates the capacity of Ukraine, its Armed Forces and intelligence services, and demonstrates recent achievements of the defense industry.

They have opened up opportunities for us for even better cooperation in this area to develop them and then build our defense stronger, as we talk about Europe. So, this is a reason for Lithuania to also contribute and invest in the Ukrainian defense industry with long-range capabilities, which are again very much needed by Ukraine, and we will be needed by everyone near Russia. This is just a little extra information about our support for Ukraine. And this needs to be repeated again and again - added Budrys.

