Ukraine will deprive Russia of the means of terror as long as the aggression continues - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Ukraine will systematically destroy Russian military facilities until it stops its aggression. Every destroyed factory or aircraft reduces the threat to Ukraine and Europe, Sybiha said.

Ukraine will deprive Russia of the means of terror as long as the aggression continues - Sybiha

As long as Russia refuses to cease fire and reverse its aggression, as long as it strikes civilians, Ukraine will systematically and effectively deprive Russia of the means of terror. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a briefing with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Kęstutis Budrys, reports UNN. correspondent

Details

Ukraine needs support because it is defending itself against a powerful enemy, but we are also protecting our allies by deterring aggressive Russia. Operation "Cobweb" has once again shown the world what Ukraine is capable of. This is our active defense against aggression and terror. Ukraine strikes with pinpoint accuracy only at legitimate military targets, as long as Russia refuses to cease fire and reverse its aggression, as long as it strikes civilians, we will systematically and effectively deprive Russia of the means of terror.

- Sybiha said.

He stressed that every destroyed Russian military factory, airfield, warehouse, aircraft is a destroyed means of killing.

They will no longer be able to use them against us or against citizens of other countries. Ukraine is implementing a far-sighted and effective policy aimed at reducing the Russian threat to the European community. We need such support for these actions

- Sybiha added.

Recall

NATO Admiral Pierre Vandier said that Operation "Cobweb" showed the importance of innovation for victory. Western intelligence warns that Russia is ahead of NATO and could attack in as little as 4 years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
NATO
Lithuania
