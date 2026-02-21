In February 2026, the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania began the construction of a new railway line to the Rudninkai military training ground for the operational transfer of heavy equipment and the German brigade. This infrastructure project aims to solve the problem of limited capacity of civilian roads, which are not adapted for the rapid movement of armored platforms. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Military mobility and the protection of critical infrastructure are central components of European security planning. Europe must quickly implement a common defense approach and remove regulatory barriers that slow down the movement of military personnel across national borders. – said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a specialized forum in Vilnius.

The country's authorities emphasize that civilian infrastructure must now have a dual purpose, serving both the economy and defense needs in the event of crisis situations.

The modernization of transport networks, including railways, bridges, and ports, is considered by the Lithuanian leadership as part of the army's operational readiness, and not just as capital construction.

Expansion of Allied Presence and Rail Baltica

The Rudninkai training ground is currently undergoing a large-scale reconstruction to accommodate German troops on a long-term basis, which requires reliable supply routes.

Nausėda also emphasized the importance of financing the Rail Baltica project, calling it a key element of regional defense mobility that will connect the Baltic states with the rest of Europe. NATO defense planners expect that the expansion of the railway network will reduce the deployment time of reinforcements several times, ensuring a rapid response to any threats on the Alliance's eastern flank.

