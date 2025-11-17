Lithuania handed over new equipment to Ukraine for energy restoration

The Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid has handed over a new batch of aid to Ukraine for the needs of the energy sector. This equipment was collected in various regions of Lithuania and successfully delivered to Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

Details

The cargo contains critical equipment for the restoration of substations and power lines, which allows strengthening and supporting the stable operation of the energy system. The received aid will be used for urgent repairs of damaged networks.

The transfer of such equipment helps Ukrainian energy workers to quickly restore the operation of networks and maintain a stable power supply for consumers - the message says.

The Ministry of Energy noted that this is the sixth aid package that Litgrid is transferring to Ukraine. Previously, the company provided autotransformers and other key components of the transmission system, such as circuit breakers, disconnectors, current and voltage transformers, surge arresters, insulators, relay protection and automation devices, as well as various other equipment and materials for the transmission system necessary to strengthen the energy infrastructure.

Recall

Great Britain will allocate 13 million pounds sterling (over $17 million) for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The country will also ban the servicing of ships carrying Russian liquefied natural gas.