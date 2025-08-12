$41.450.06
"Like Yanukovych's": Hungarian Prime Minister Orban built a residence with heated roads and a zoo, details of the scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

MP Akos Hadhazy published photos of Viktor Orban's unfinished estate, which features a palm garden and a private zoo. Heated roads and an underground corridor were found on the territory, and the media compares the residence to "Mezhyhirya."

"Like Yanukovych's": Hungarian Prime Minister Orban built a residence with heated roads and a zoo, details of the scandal

Hungarian MP Ákos Hadházy published photos of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's unfinished estate with a palm garden and a private zoo. This caused outrage and scandal in Hungarian society, UNN reports with reference to the MP's Facebook post.

Details

Orbán's estate is located in Hatvanpuszta. According to the Prime Minister himself, it is "his father's farm, which is not even finished," while the minister responsible for the Prime Minister's Office, Gergely Gulyás, stated that it is an "estate."

The MP published photos taken four years ago by one of the workers. He later quit because he "got disgusted working here." Since then, builders have had their phones confiscated and have been threatened, Hadházy noted.

The photos show a heating cable installed under the road surface of the park. This was done so that Orbán and his family members would not have to clear fallen snow. The photos also show an underground corridor, lined with bricks, connecting the buildings.

Meanwhile, Hungarian media compared the atmosphere of Orbán's residence to the Mezhyhirya residence during Viktor Yanukovych's presidency in Ukraine. It is reported that one woman encouraged her five-year-old son to bypass at least a two-kilometer line of cars, saying: "Let's go see the zebras!".

According to Hungarian media, there were so many exotic animals - zebras, buffaloes, and antelopes - on Orbán's estate that it was difficult to drive them away.

In addition, it is reported that builders, on Orbán's orders, demolished classical architectural monuments in order to build the Prime Minister's residence in their place.

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country stopped Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to him, Ukraine's accession to the EU would inevitably "drag" Hungary into a war with Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Ukraine
Viktor Orban