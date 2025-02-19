ukenru
Life expectancy in Europe has stopped growing and is stagnating after the pandemic - study

Life expectancy in Europe has stopped growing and is stagnating after the pandemic - study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26137 views

A study by The Lancet found that life expectancy in Europe has stagnated since 2011 due to unhealthy lifestyles. The Covid-19 pandemic has further reduced the rates in most European countries.

Life expectancy may have fallen across Europe during the Covid-19 pandemic, but life expectancy gains had been declining for nearly a decade before that.

Reported by UNN with reference to The Lancet Public Health and Euronews.

Details

A report published in The Lancet Public Health shows that life expectancy improvements in Europe have slowed since 2011. 

The study was based on 20 countries and covers Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom - England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

According to the analysis, life expectancy growth has slowed to 0.15 years (1.8 months) of annual life expectancy increase between 2011 and 2019. 

The key factors that have brought life expectancy growth in Europe to a virtual standstill are smoking, over-nutrition and excessive alcohol consumption, and the resulting blood pressure and high cholesterol levels, as well as a lack of movement in the daily lives of many of the region's residents.

The greatest stagnation in life expectancy after 2011 was observed in the UK and Germany. 

Image

The situation is different in Norway, which has a state-level sugar-free policy and remained the only country where life expectancy continued to increase until the pandemic.

Also, according to the report, Spain remains one of the countries with the highest life expectancy in Europe. In this country, in 2021, the average reached 83.24 years, but the trend has changed somewhat,  growth has slowed down and in recent years has shown signs of reversal.

Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic

Between 2019 and 2021, life expectancy decreased in most of the countries analyzed, mainly due to respiratory infections and other consequences of the pandemic.

It is noted that people in the Scandinavian countries, Ireland, and Belgium were better prepared to deal with the pandemic.

In different countries, national policies aimed at improving the health of the population have been linked to better resilience to future shocks

-  explains Tom Sanders, Professor Emeritus of Nutrition and Dietetics at King's College London.

How you can join the trend and increase life expectancy in European countries

According to the authors of the study, public policy can be aimed at reducing health risk factors by promoting healthy eating, exercise, and access to health care.

Other studies have shown that greater public investment in education and services for people with disabilities corresponds to longer life expectancy as well as higher gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.

Scientists have found that life expectancy is slowing down in the world08.10.24, 18:19 • 16875 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
spainSpain
europeEurope
germanyGermany

