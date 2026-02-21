$43.270.03
February 20, 07:44 PM
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Lexus Recalls LX 600 SUVs Due to Risk of Transmission Self-Destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Toyota is recalling approximately 4,400 2025-2026 Lexus LX 600 SUVs in the U.S. due to a critical software error in the 10-speed automatic transmission. This could lead to internal damage, loss of traction, and transmission fluid leaks, posing a fire hazard.

Lexus Recalls LX 600 SUVs Due to Risk of Transmission Self-Destruction

Toyota has announced a recall of approximately 4,400 Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2025 and 2026 model years in the US market due to a critical software error. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The problem is related to the operation of the 10-speed automatic transmission, which, due to a malfunction, can suffer internal damage while driving. The manufacturer's specialists warn that incorrect electronic operation can lead to a sudden loss of traction at high speeds and a transmission fluid leak, which poses a direct threat of fire.

Technical risks and consequences of software failure

"A potential software issue could lead to self-damage to the transmission and loss of power while driving. We must take action now to ensure the safety of our customers."

– Toyota representatives note.

Although the exact mechanism of the defect is not yet disclosed, engineers emphasize the need for an urgent update of the control unit firmware.

US compiled a ranking of luxury car brand sales satisfaction: which ones are at the top22.11.25, 12:50 • 4648 views

This is the fourth recall for the current generation LX 600 since its debut, which somewhat undermines the brand's reputation as a benchmark for reliability. Previously, the model had already faced problems due to metal shavings in V6 engines and incorrect operation of the stabilization system.

Previous defects in Toyota cars in 2026

The current incident with Lexus was a continuation of a series of technical failures of the Toyota concern in early 2026. In particular, GR Supra sports cars were previously recalled due to the risk of starter ignition, and Prius hybrids, in which a defect was found in the rear door locks that could spontaneously open while driving. The company promises to carry out all repairs and software updates free of charge for owners to minimize the risks of emergency situations on the roads.

Experts compiled a rating of the most reliable cars - are there electric cars on the list?17.02.26, 16:49 • 3757 views

Stepan Haftko

TechnologiesAuto
Technology
Road traffic accident
Brand
Toyota
United States