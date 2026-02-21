Lexus Recalls LX 600 SUVs Due to Risk of Transmission Self-Destruction

Toyota has announced a recall of approximately 4,400 Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2025 and 2026 model years in the US market due to a critical software error. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The problem is related to the operation of the 10-speed automatic transmission, which, due to a malfunction, can suffer internal damage while driving. The manufacturer's specialists warn that incorrect electronic operation can lead to a sudden loss of traction at high speeds and a transmission fluid leak, which poses a direct threat of fire.

Technical risks and consequences of software failure

"A potential software issue could lead to self-damage to the transmission and loss of power while driving. We must take action now to ensure the safety of our customers." – Toyota representatives note.

Although the exact mechanism of the defect is not yet disclosed, engineers emphasize the need for an urgent update of the control unit firmware.

US compiled a ranking of luxury car brand sales satisfaction: which ones are at the top

This is the fourth recall for the current generation LX 600 since its debut, which somewhat undermines the brand's reputation as a benchmark for reliability. Previously, the model had already faced problems due to metal shavings in V6 engines and incorrect operation of the stabilization system.

Previous defects in Toyota cars in 2026

The current incident with Lexus was a continuation of a series of technical failures of the Toyota concern in early 2026. In particular, GR Supra sports cars were previously recalled due to the risk of starter ignition, and Prius hybrids, in which a defect was found in the rear door locks that could spontaneously open while driving. The company promises to carry out all repairs and software updates free of charge for owners to minimize the risks of emergency situations on the roads.

Experts compiled a rating of the most reliable cars - are there electric cars on the list?