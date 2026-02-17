Experts compiled a rating of the most reliable cars - are there electric cars on the list?

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 1420 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 7060 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 11846 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 12923 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 15943 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 23077 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 32887 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 44077 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 52127 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38710 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.4m/s
71%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 22532 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 20381 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 22237 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 17053 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 9452 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 17159 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 37077 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 46740 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 67214 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 71790 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 9538 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 6984 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 23886 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 21583 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 24538 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
Heating

Experts compiled a rating of the most reliable cars - are there electric cars on the list?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Consumer Reports experts have identified the most reliable cars of 2026, evaluating them based on performance, reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety. Among the winners are Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru Forester, Toyota Grand Highlander, Lexus NX, BMW X5, Ford Maverick, Ford F-150, and Tesla Model Y.

Experts compiled a rating of the most reliable cars - are there electric cars on the list?

The most reliable cars of 2026 were identified by Consumer Reports experts, who evaluated the best cars in 10 categories – from compact city cars to full-size pickups, writes UNN with reference to Ukravtoprom.

Details

When evaluating cars, indicators such as road test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety were taken into account.

According to Ukravtoprom, the list of winners is as follows:

  • Small Car - Honda Civic;
    • Midsized Car - Toyota Camry;
      • Subcompact SUV - Subaru Crosstrek;
        • Compact SUV - Subaru Forester;
          • Midsized SUV - Toyota Grand Highlander;
            • Luxury Compact SUV - Lexus NX;
              • Luxury Midsized SUV - BMW X5;
                • Small Pickup - Ford Maverick;
                  • Full-Sized Pickup - Ford F-150;
                    • Electric Vehicle - Tesla Model Y.

                      US compiled a ranking of luxury car brand sales satisfaction: which ones are at the top22.11.25, 12:50 • 4618 views

                      Julia Shramko

                      Auto
                      Tesla Model Y
                      Tesla, Inc.
                      Toyota