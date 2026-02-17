Experts compiled a rating of the most reliable cars - are there electric cars on the list?
Kyiv • UNN
Consumer Reports experts have identified the most reliable cars of 2026, evaluating them based on performance, reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety. Among the winners are Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru Forester, Toyota Grand Highlander, Lexus NX, BMW X5, Ford Maverick, Ford F-150, and Tesla Model Y.
The most reliable cars of 2026 were identified by Consumer Reports experts, who evaluated the best cars in 10 categories – from compact city cars to full-size pickups, writes UNN with reference to Ukravtoprom.
Details
When evaluating cars, indicators such as road test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety were taken into account.
According to Ukravtoprom, the list of winners is as follows:
- Small Car - Honda Civic;
- Midsized Car - Toyota Camry;
- Subcompact SUV - Subaru Crosstrek;
- Compact SUV - Subaru Forester;
- Midsized SUV - Toyota Grand Highlander;
- Luxury Compact SUV - Lexus NX;
- Luxury Midsized SUV - BMW X5;
- Small Pickup - Ford Maverick;
- Full-Sized Pickup - Ford F-150;
- Electric Vehicle - Tesla Model Y.
US compiled a ranking of luxury car brand sales satisfaction: which ones are at the top22.11.25, 12:50 • 4618 views