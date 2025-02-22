Let's break this vicious circle: military ombudsman on people's reluctance to join the army due to uncertainty

Olga Reshetylova, the Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members of Soldiers, promised to break the vicious circle when people do not want to join the army because of uncertainty and, as a result, there is no one to replace the military who have been fighting since the beginning of the Russian invasion. She also explained the root of the problem. She said this in an interview on the air of a telethon, reports UNN.

(All - ed.) rests on the lack of personnel. I think that most commanders are generally not against their soldiers being transferred to other military units, but they cannot allow it, just as they cannot send many for medical training, send them on leave, because they have a bare section of the frontline, or no one to perform tasks, - Reshetylova said.

She emphasized that this is a complex problem.

First, we need to establish mobilization processes, fill the troops with people, fresh forces, and then allow people to transfer a little bit, maybe some people to resign who have legal grounds for doing so, and then talk about clear terms of service, - Reshetylova noted.

The interviewer emphasized that a vicious circle is created when people do not want to join the army because there is no certainty and thus no way to replenish the troops, to which Reshetylova said that this circle will be broken.

We will break this vicious circle. Now there are a number of appointments of people who understand the root of the problem and are working on it, including Moisiuk (Deputy Minister of Defense - ed.), - Reshetylova said.

She also explained the root of the problem.

The root of the problem is that we failed to organize the mobilization processes in the right way. We put the responsibility on the wrong people. The lack of value of life, this formation of the first years of the great war among commanders who had unlimited human resources and who did not use them very economically, sorry for such categories, also led to a negative attitude. No one wants to be just a statistical unit that has been abandoned and forgotten about, - Reshetylova said.

Addendum

The Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members of Soldiers has already received more than 5 thousand complaints. Most of them are about not being transferred from one unit to another and not being sent to a military medical examination board.

Reshetylova reportedthat the current task No. 1 is to adopt the draft law on the military ombudsman.

On December 30, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed the first military ombudsman, Olha Reshetylova. Currently, her official title is Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members of Servicemen.