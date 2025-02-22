Let's break this vicious circle: military ombudsman on people's reluctance to join the army due to uncertainty

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 2419 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 19367 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 47725 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 30499 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106402 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 91449 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111400 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116533 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146513 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115086 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 49377 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 75587 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 28039 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102965 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 40243 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 47725 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 106402 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146513 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137544 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170074 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 18376 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131496 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133442 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162042 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141491 views
Actual
Let's break this vicious circle: military ombudsman on people's reluctance to join the army due to uncertainty

Let's break this vicious circle: military ombudsman on people's reluctance to join the army due to uncertainty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47803 views

Olga Reshetylova explained why people do not want to join the army and how they plan to solve this problem. According to her, the main reason is the improper organization of mobilization processes and the lack of clear terms of service.

Olga Reshetylova, the Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members of Soldiers, promised to break the vicious circle when people do not want to join the army because of uncertainty and, as a result, there is no one to replace the military who have been fighting since the beginning of the Russian invasion. She also explained the root of the problem. She said this in an interview on the air of a telethon, reports UNN.

(All - ed.) rests on the lack of personnel. I think that most commanders are generally not against their soldiers being transferred to other military units, but they cannot allow it, just as they cannot send many for medical training, send them on leave, because they have a bare section of the frontline, or no one to perform tasks,

- Reshetylova said.

She emphasized that this is a complex problem.

First, we need to establish mobilization processes, fill the troops with people, fresh forces, and then allow people to transfer a little bit, maybe some people to resign who have legal grounds for doing so, and then talk about clear terms of service,

- Reshetylova noted.

The interviewer emphasized that a vicious circle is created when people do not want to join the army because there is no certainty and thus no way to replenish the troops, to which Reshetylova said that this circle will be broken.

We will break this vicious circle. Now there are a number of appointments of people who understand the root of the problem and are working on it, including Moisiuk (Deputy Minister of Defense - ed.),

- Reshetylova said.

She also explained the root of the problem.

The root of the problem is that we failed to organize the mobilization processes in the right way. We put the responsibility on the wrong people. The lack of value of life, this formation of the first years of the great war among commanders who had unlimited human resources and who did not use them very economically, sorry for such categories, also led to a negative attitude. No one wants to be just a statistical unit that has been abandoned and forgotten about,

- Reshetylova said.

The military ombudsman said that her duties will include the following01.01.25, 18:10 • 53756 views

Addendum

The Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members of Soldiers has already received more than 5 thousand complaints. Most of them are about not being transferred from one unit to another and not being sent to a military medical examination board.

Reshetylova reportedthat the current task No. 1 is to adopt the draft law on the military ombudsman.

On December 30, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed the first military ombudsman, Olha Reshetylova. Currently, her official title is Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Family Members of Servicemen.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

Let's break this vicious circle: military ombudsman on people's reluctance to join the army due to uncertainty | УНН