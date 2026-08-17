"Less panic" - CCD NSDC responded to reports about "lockdowns" in major Ukrainian cities

Information circulated in Ukrainian media about "two-week lockdowns" in major Ukrainian cities is merely the supposition of an individual who is not involved in preparing the country for winter, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation, commented on social media on Monday, UNN reports.

The latest alarmism about "lockdowns" in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa is something new. To begin with, I advise the commentator to learn what a lockdown is when talking about "even stricter than this winter." We did not have lockdowns last winter. The last ones were during the COVID pandemic. That is the first point. Secondly, everything stated is merely the supposition of an individual who is not involved in matters related to preparations for winter. Everyone has the right to make assumptions, but they are not facts - Kovalenko wrote.

He emphasized that "you should trust only people involved in the processes."

Less panic. We have gone through many winters, but for the enemy this one could truly become special if they do not stop the strikes - the head of the NSDC’s Center for Countering Disinformation stressed.

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