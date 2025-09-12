$41.210.09
Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

On the night of September 12, the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered one of the largest drone attacks, with over 30 UAVs destroyed. At least 36 flights were delayed at Pulkovo Airport.

Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is known

On the night of September 12, the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation suffered one of the largest drone attacks. According to preliminary data, more than 30 UAVs were destroyed. This was reported by the governor of the region, Alexander Drozdenko, and Russian media, as transmitted by UNN.

Details

According to Russian media, drone debris was recorded in the city of Vsevolozhsk, in Tosno, as well as in the villages of Pokrovskoye and Uzmino. Some fell outside populated areas in the Lomonosov district. There were no casualties.

Also, in the port of Primorsk, one of the ships caught fire during the attack. Previously, the fire had already been extinguished.

More than 30 UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and means over the Leningrad region. In the port of Primorsk, a fire on one of the ships is being extinguished. The fire extinguishing system worked.

- wrote Governor Drozdenko.

At the same time, at Pulkovo Airport, due to the threat to flights, the "Carpet" plan continues to be in effect: at least 36 outbound flights have been delayed.

Recall

On the night of September 12, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported the destruction of seven drones that were flying towards the city.

In addition, Smolensk was also attacked by UAVs, with the Lukoil plant coming under fire.

Fire broke out in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after an attack by unknown drones: details01.09.25, 03:32 • 15393 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics