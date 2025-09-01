$41.260.00
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 33062 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
August 30, 01:59 PM • 77039 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 90589 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked car
August 30, 11:04 AM • 105961 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 118234 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255896 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 114296 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86160 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 100080 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
Fire broke out in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after an attack by unknown drones: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

A fire broke out in the village of Ilsky, Krasnodar Krai, after drone debris fell. Two houses and a fence were damaged, and there were no casualties.

Fire broke out in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after an attack by unknown drones: details

In the village of Ilsky, Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out after drone debris fell. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

In the village of Ilsky, windows were blown out in two houses, and a fence was damaged in one of them. At another address, grass caught fire from falling drone parts. There are no casualties, emergency services are working at the scene.

- the post says.

As Russian media note, the Ilsky oil refinery is located in the settlement, which has repeatedly been the target of Ukrainian drone attacks.

At the same time, explosions also occurred in the city of Kropotkin, Krasnodar Krai. Local residents reported explosions and power outages.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Defense Forces hit the Krasnodar oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai and the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast with drones. 

Damage to two Russian oil refineries: "Madyar" reported how much more production was "subtracted" from the Russians30.08.25, 09:50 • 6286 views

Veronika Marchenko

