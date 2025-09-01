Fire broke out in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after an attack by unknown drones: details

In the village of Ilsky, Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out after drone debris fell. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

In the village of Ilsky, windows were blown out in two houses, and a fence was damaged in one of them. At another address, grass caught fire from falling drone parts. There are no casualties, emergency services are working at the scene. - the post says.

As Russian media note, the Ilsky oil refinery is located in the settlement, which has repeatedly been the target of Ukrainian drone attacks.

At the same time, explosions also occurred in the city of Kropotkin, Krasnodar Krai. Local residents reported explosions and power outages.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Defense Forces hit the Krasnodar oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai and the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast with drones.

