Legitimization tool: the Sociological Association of Ukraine issued a statement on the "elections" of the Russian President in the occupied territories

The Sociological Association of Ukraine statedthat holding Russian "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is one of the main tools to legitimize the occupation authorities, and called on sociologists who are forced to stay in the occupied territory of Ukraine to avoid participating in the electoral process, UNN reports.

Holding elections by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (in certain districts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) is one of the main tools to legitimize the occupation authorities. This is the goal of the preparations for the "elections" of the President of the Russian Federation to be held in these territories from March 15 to 17, 2024 . Ukraine, as well as most countries and international organizations, including the UN and the OSCE, do not recognize and condemn the Russian elections in all Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russian Federation - the statement said.

The Sociological Association of Ukraine (SAU) calls on all representatives of Ukrainian and international sociological centers, groups and companies to refrain from participating in events within the framework of the Russian election campaign, which is being held in the occupied territories, and from covering its course and election results.

In addition, the SAU calls on Ukrainians and, in particular, sociologists who are forced to stay in the occupied territory of Ukraine, to avoid participating in the electoral process, opinion polls, exit polls and other public and non-public events that legitimize the occupation authorities.

The Sociological Association also reminded that voluntary participation in the organization and holding of illegal elections or referendums or public calls for their holding in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is subject to criminal liability (Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Previously

The Central Election Commission adopted a resolution on the illegitimacy of the organization of the preparation and holding of the 2024 presidential "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.