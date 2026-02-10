$43.030.02
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 16547 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 27153 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 24899 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 23649 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 20810 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 18618 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 19785 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 30112 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 48408 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Legendary rock band Eagles announced the end of their career after a farewell tour

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The popular American rock band "Eagles" plans to end its activities in 2026 after the farewell tour The Long Goodbye. Vocalist Don Henley stated that he is ready for this step, aiming to devote time to family and gardening.

Legendary rock band Eagles announced the end of their career after a farewell tour
Photo: wiki/Eagles_(band)

The popular American rock band "Eagles" is preparing to conclude its long history. After more than half a century on stage, the band plans to finally bid farewell to the public in 2026 – after their farewell tour, The Long Goodbye. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS Sunday Morning.

Details

So, the lead singer of the legendary band announced the cessation of the band's existence in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. The frontman is already mentally prepared for this step.

I think we're really coming to the end – and I'm okay with that

- says Henley.

The artist admitted that after decades of constant concerts, relocations, and living in a continuous touring mode, he felt the need to change pace. The decision to end the band's activities, according to him, was not dramatic – rather a conscious and calm step.

After the final chapter in the history of "Eagles," Don Henley plans to dedicate more time to his family. The musician admits that he dreams of seeing the world not as a famous artist, but as an ordinary, unprivileged person. One of his dreams is gardening. In this way, the artist wants to be in peace and harmony with himself.

Currently, the band "Eagles" continues its farewell tour, which started in 2023. For millions of listeners in different countries, this is the final opportunity to hear live the music of the band, which became a landmark phenomenon in world rock history.

Additionally

Eagles were formed in 1971 and are among the most successful rock bands of all time. The album "Hotel California," released in 1976, is considered one of the key records of the genre and belongs to the classics of world rock.

Recall

At the age of 78, after a long battle with cancer, Grateful Dead guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir passed away.

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the World
Musician
Carcinoma