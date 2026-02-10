Legendary rock band Eagles announced the end of their career after a farewell tour

Photo: wiki/Eagles_(band)

The popular American rock band "Eagles" is preparing to conclude its long history. After more than half a century on stage, the band plans to finally bid farewell to the public in 2026 – after their farewell tour, The Long Goodbye. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS Sunday Morning.

Details

So, the lead singer of the legendary band announced the cessation of the band's existence in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. The frontman is already mentally prepared for this step.

I think we're really coming to the end – and I'm okay with that - says Henley.

The artist admitted that after decades of constant concerts, relocations, and living in a continuous touring mode, he felt the need to change pace. The decision to end the band's activities, according to him, was not dramatic – rather a conscious and calm step.

After the final chapter in the history of "Eagles," Don Henley plans to dedicate more time to his family. The musician admits that he dreams of seeing the world not as a famous artist, but as an ordinary, unprivileged person. One of his dreams is gardening. In this way, the artist wants to be in peace and harmony with himself.

Currently, the band "Eagles" continues its farewell tour, which started in 2023. For millions of listeners in different countries, this is the final opportunity to hear live the music of the band, which became a landmark phenomenon in world rock history.

Additionally

Eagles were formed in 1971 and are among the most successful rock bands of all time. The album "Hotel California," released in 1976, is considered one of the key records of the genre and belongs to the classics of world rock.

Recall

