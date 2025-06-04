Lee Jae-myung was sworn in as the new president of South Korea

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 4124 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 19656 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 39701 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 33302 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 209423 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 160685 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 261028 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 129847 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 232509 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141786 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.1m/s
66%
751mm
Popular news

A 200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art is on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

June 3, 08:34 PM • 14533 views

Russians occupied two more settlements in Sumy region – DeepState

June 3, 09:59 PM • 12386 views

A resolution on the dismissal of the Minister of Finance has been submitted to the Parliament

June 3, 10:42 PM • 14828 views

Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

12:23 AM • 14389 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

02:32 AM • 12537 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 85107 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 156681 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 209423 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 261028 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 220150 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 48038 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 156681 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 123386 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 125639 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 110242 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Lee Jae-myung was sworn in as the new president of South Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

Lee Jae-myung was sworn in and pledged to unite the nation, revitalize the economy and pursue pragmatic diplomacy. He stressed the need for strong deterrence against North Korean threats.

Lee Jae-myung was sworn in as the new president of South Korea

The new President of South Korea, Lee Jae-myung, was sworn in on Wednesday, promising to unite the divided nation, revitalize the economy and pursue pragmatic diplomacy based on national interests, UNN writes, citing Yonhap.

Details

Lee began his five-year term without a transition period earlier that day, winning a snap election after the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk-yeol over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

"It doesn't matter who you supported in this election, I will serve as president for everyone to accept and serve every citizen," Lee said in his inaugural address during a shortened ceremony held at the country's National Assembly.

Lee pledged to unite a deeply divided country through Yoon's martial law and the impeachment and resignation that followed.

"The time has come to restore security and peace, which have been reduced to instruments of political strife; to restore livelihoods and the economy, destroyed by indifference, incompetence and irresponsibility; and to revive democracy, undermined by armored vehicles and machine guns," he said.

On the economy, Lee promised to adopt a "pragmatic and market-oriented" approach to revitalize growth and promote advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

"I will create a government that supports and encourages, not one that controls and manages," he said.

On foreign policy, Lee stressed the need to pursue "pragmatic" diplomacy focused on national interests to address the challenges posed by the changing economic and security landscape.

"We will strengthen South Korea's cooperation with the United States and Japan on the basis of a strong Korean-American alliance and approach relations with neighboring countries from the perspective of practicality and national interests," he said.

Emphasizing the need for strong deterrence against North Korean threats, Lee left the door open to resuming dialogue with the DPRK.

"We will open channels of communication and continue dialogue and cooperation with the North to build lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

Following Lee's election, a White House official reaffirmed the "steadfastness" of South Korean-American relations, expressing concern about "Chinese interference and influence on democracy."

Lee is expected to hold a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump later this month, according to diplomatic sources.

The official inauguration ceremony will take place on July 17 in connection with the celebration of Constitution Day, according to a press release from the presidential office.

Lee Jae-myung wins early presidential election in South Korea – exit polls03.06.25, 16:49 • 3308 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Yoon Suk Yeol
White House
Donald Trump
North Korea
South Korea
United States
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9