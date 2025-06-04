Lee Jae-myung was sworn in as the new president of South Korea

The new President of South Korea, Lee Jae-myung, was sworn in on Wednesday, promising to unite the divided nation, revitalize the economy and pursue pragmatic diplomacy based on national interests, UNN writes, citing Yonhap.

Details

Lee began his five-year term without a transition period earlier that day, winning a snap election after the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk-yeol over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

"It doesn't matter who you supported in this election, I will serve as president for everyone to accept and serve every citizen," Lee said in his inaugural address during a shortened ceremony held at the country's National Assembly.

Lee pledged to unite a deeply divided country through Yoon's martial law and the impeachment and resignation that followed.

"The time has come to restore security and peace, which have been reduced to instruments of political strife; to restore livelihoods and the economy, destroyed by indifference, incompetence and irresponsibility; and to revive democracy, undermined by armored vehicles and machine guns," he said.

On the economy, Lee promised to adopt a "pragmatic and market-oriented" approach to revitalize growth and promote advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

"I will create a government that supports and encourages, not one that controls and manages," he said.

On foreign policy, Lee stressed the need to pursue "pragmatic" diplomacy focused on national interests to address the challenges posed by the changing economic and security landscape.

"We will strengthen South Korea's cooperation with the United States and Japan on the basis of a strong Korean-American alliance and approach relations with neighboring countries from the perspective of practicality and national interests," he said.

Emphasizing the need for strong deterrence against North Korean threats, Lee left the door open to resuming dialogue with the DPRK.

"We will open channels of communication and continue dialogue and cooperation with the North to build lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

Following Lee's election, a White House official reaffirmed the "steadfastness" of South Korean-American relations, expressing concern about "Chinese interference and influence on democracy."

Lee is expected to hold a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump later this month, according to diplomatic sources.

The official inauguration ceremony will take place on July 17 in connection with the celebration of Constitution Day, according to a press release from the presidential office.

Lee Jae-myung wins early presidential election in South Korea – exit polls