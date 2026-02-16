$43.100.11
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
06:15 AM • 13560 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion
February 16, 12:16 AM
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
Leadership of the State Emergency Service unit received suspicions for unsuitable special suits for rescuers worth UAH 14 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

In Khmelnytskyi region, 1730 sets of protective equipment worth UAH 14 million were purchased for the State Emergency Service, which turned out to be unsuitable. The prosecutor's office informed two officials about suspicion due to abuse of office.

Leadership of the State Emergency Service unit received suspicions for unsuitable special suits for rescuers worth UAH 14 million

In the Khmelnytskyi region, 1,730 sets of protective equipment worth over UAH 14 million were purchased for State Emergency Service units, but rescuers received low-quality suits that do not meet technical requirements and standards. This is not only about the embezzlement of budget funds but also about risks to the safety of personnel during emergency response. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, the defense procurement commission effectively worked "for show" and covered up the scheme. Sets of radiation, chemical, and biological protection (suits, gloves, boots, and cases) were purchased, but they turned out to be unsuitable and are still in warehouses. Rescuers have never used this equipment.

The prosecutor's office has already notified the head of the special purpose emergency rescue squad and his deputy of suspicion under the article on abuse of power (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Motions have been filed with the court for their suspension from office and the election of a preventive measure.

The head of the regional prosecutor's office, Anton Kovalskyi, emphasized that this is not only about the embezzlement of budget funds but also about risks to the safety of personnel during emergency response.

By the way, investigators also wrote about a similar case in 2022. At that time, in the Vinnytsia region, a Lviv company, together with State Emergency Service officials, supplied 790 sets at an inflated price (UAH 8,100 at a market value of UAH 4,417), and then several former managers and the company's director received suspicions.

Recall

In early February, the SBI published new details of the investigation into the procurement of substandard mines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine that did not meet technical requirements. Five members of the criminal organization and four military officials were notified of suspicions.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
