Leadership of the State Emergency Service unit received suspicions for unsuitable special suits for rescuers worth UAH 14 million

In the Khmelnytskyi region, 1,730 sets of protective equipment worth over UAH 14 million were purchased for State Emergency Service units, but rescuers received low-quality suits that do not meet technical requirements and standards. This is not only about the embezzlement of budget funds but also about risks to the safety of personnel during emergency response. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, the defense procurement commission effectively worked "for show" and covered up the scheme. Sets of radiation, chemical, and biological protection (suits, gloves, boots, and cases) were purchased, but they turned out to be unsuitable and are still in warehouses. Rescuers have never used this equipment.

The prosecutor's office has already notified the head of the special purpose emergency rescue squad and his deputy of suspicion under the article on abuse of power (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Motions have been filed with the court for their suspension from office and the election of a preventive measure.

The head of the regional prosecutor's office, Anton Kovalskyi, emphasized that this is not only about the embezzlement of budget funds but also about risks to the safety of personnel during emergency response.

By the way, investigators also wrote about a similar case in 2022. At that time, in the Vinnytsia region, a Lviv company, together with State Emergency Service officials, supplied 790 sets at an inflated price (UAH 8,100 at a market value of UAH 4,417), and then several former managers and the company's director received suspicions.

Recall

