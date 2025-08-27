$41.400.03
Law on assistance to Ukrainians: Polish government working on an alternative after Nawrocki's veto

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

The Polish government is developing an alternative bill regarding restrictions on assistance to Ukrainians. This comes after President Karol Nawrocki's veto of the previous law, which provided for "800+" payments regardless of employment.

Law on assistance to Ukrainians: Polish government working on an alternative after Nawrocki's veto

The Polish government is preparing an alternative bill on restrictions on aid to Ukrainians. This was reported by UNN with reference to the publication Money. Pl.

Details

After Polish President Karol Nawrocki's veto on the law on aid to Ukrainians, many questions remain, including the payment of aid in the amount of "800+". According to the publication, the government is urgently working on an alternative solution, which consists in returning to the pre-election promise of Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, which guaranteed benefits to foreigners provided they are employed in Poland.

At a government meeting, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that he does not intend to argue with Nawrocki on the issue of payments under the "800+" program for only employed Ukrainians.

The bill you vetoed will have various unpleasant consequences. We will not argue, because we ourselves proposed changes to the "800+" benefits

- said Tusk.

He warned Nawrocki that vetoing the bill could have devastating consequences for Polish companies.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on aid to Ukrainians under the "800+" program. It guaranteed a monthly payment of 800 zlotys for each child under 18, regardless of family income. Payments are also available to parents of Ukrainian children living in Poland.

After that, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski stated that Nawrocki's veto effectively disables Starlink internet in Ukraine and stops supporting data storage for the Ukrainian government. However, his words were refuted by the President's Office.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Karol Nawrocki
Rafał Trzaskowski
Krzysztof Gawkowski
Starlink
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland