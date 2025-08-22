Law enforcement officers detained a man who threw a grenade in one of Kyiv's districts

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 2444 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 3256 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 3412 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 5132 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 9970 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 9496 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 15085 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 17210 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12251 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13142 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
88%
740mm
Popular news
Putin is biding his time and believes "in Ukraine's fall according to the Vietnamese scenario" - Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 22, 06:29 AM • 5848 views
In China, 7 dead, 9 missing due to cable snap at bridge construction siteVideoAugust 22, 06:32 AM • 3534 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideoAugust 22, 08:13 AM • 14957 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 12161 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 6770 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhoto03:31 PM • 1296 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 2446 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 5134 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 9972 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 15085 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Yulia Svyrydenko
Serhiy Kuzminykh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Black Sea
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo02:39 PM • 3408 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 2694 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 6876 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 12217 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 23270 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Cruise missile
Euro
Qods Mohajer-6

Law enforcement officers detained a man who threw a grenade in one of Kyiv's districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

A 45-year-old man was detained in Kyiv for throwing a training flash-bang grenade among residential buildings in the Obolonskyi district. There were no casualties, the man was intoxicated.

Law enforcement officers detained a man who threw a grenade in one of Kyiv's districts

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a man who threw a training grenade among residential buildings in the Obolonskyi district. As a result of this incident, there were no casualties, the Kyiv police reported, writes UNN.

Details

"A report about an explosion was received by the capital's police today in the afternoon. Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers established that a training flash-bang grenade, thrown by a 45-year-old local resident, had detonated," the police statement said.

It is noted that the man was in a state of alcoholic intoxication and could not explain the reasons for his actions. Investigators detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. As a result of this incident, there were no casualties.

"Based on the indicated fact, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment," the police noted.

Addition

In Cherkasy, a man pulled the pin of a grenade and threatened to take military personnel from the TCC hostage. The incident occurred during an accounting data check.

Alona Utkina

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Hand grenade
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Cherkasy
Kyiv