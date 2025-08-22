Law enforcement officers detained a man who threw a grenade in one of Kyiv's districts

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a man who threw a training grenade among residential buildings in the Obolonskyi district. As a result of this incident, there were no casualties, the Kyiv police reported, writes UNN.

Details

"A report about an explosion was received by the capital's police today in the afternoon. Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers established that a training flash-bang grenade, thrown by a 45-year-old local resident, had detonated," the police statement said.

It is noted that the man was in a state of alcoholic intoxication and could not explain the reasons for his actions. Investigators detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. As a result of this incident, there were no casualties.

"Based on the indicated fact, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment," the police noted.

Addition

In Cherkasy, a man pulled the pin of a grenade and threatened to take military personnel from the TCC hostage. The incident occurred during an accounting data check.