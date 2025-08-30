Law enforcement is still establishing the whereabouts of Parubiy's killer.

Law enforcement officers are currently taking actions aimed at establishing the whereabouts of the killer of MP Andriy Parubiy in Lviv. This was announced by the head of the National Police Department in Lviv Oblast, Oleksandr Shlyakhovsky, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Analysis of surveillance cameras along the perpetrator's approach and departure routes has begun. Identification and questioning of witnesses and eyewitnesses of this crime are underway to obtain complete information that would facilitate the identification of the perpetrator. Police, SBU, and prosecutor's office bodies are currently working together to establish the perpetrator's current whereabouts. - said Onyshchenko.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy in Lviv was meticulously planned.

Context

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure had died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, a "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in Lviv Oblast.

It later became known that the shooter was wearing a Glovo uniform and was on a bicycle.

For reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, the head of Maidan Self-Defense.