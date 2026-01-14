Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office

Law enforcement officers are investigating 10 criminal proceedings involving the scandalous Odesa private clinic "Odrex," opened under articles on "fraud," "improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker," and "premeditated murder" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This is stated in the response of the Office of the Prosecutor General to an inquiry from UNN.

In total, according to the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, territorial bodies of the National Police in Odesa Oblast are investigating 9 criminal proceedings related to the activities of the medical institution "ODREX," namely No. 12022162510001375 under Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12021163520000706 under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12024163520000045 under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12024163520000433 under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12025163470000444 under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12025163520000536 under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 42025163030000187 under Parts 3, 4, 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12016162500002351 under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, No. 12019162500002122 under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - stated in the response of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In addition, according to the agency, the Main Investigative Department of the National Police of Ukraine is conducting a pre-trial investigation in another criminal proceeding No. 42024110000000387 dated 14.11.2024 under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker) regarding the death of a patient at "Odrex."

Thus, law enforcement officers are investigating 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odesa clinic.

Earlier, in an interview with UNN, Svitlana Huk, the wife of a patient who died after treatment at "Odrex," said that a criminal proceeding had been opened based on her statement, but its investigation was practically not being conducted.

"After some time (after her husband's death - ed.), when I somewhat recovered from the state of shock, I managed to open a criminal proceeding. This was in December 2022. But since then, the investigation has practically stalled. They simply told me this to my face. The first investigator - Naidenova - told me: 'I am dealing with your case in my free time from my main job,' and then added that no one would deal with the clinic's case because 'all the management is being treated at 'Odrex,'" Svitlana Huk said.

The Prosecutor General's Office, in response to an inquiry from UNN, reported that the Primorsky District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa, which exercises procedural supervision in criminal proceeding No. 12022162510001375, opened based on Svitlana Huk's statement, initiated the removal of the investigator from conducting the pre-trial investigation in the said criminal proceeding.

Also, the procedural supervisor in the proceeding provided written instructions.

According to the agency, the retrieval of materials from this criminal proceeding to the Prosecutor General's Office is not currently planned.

Recall

Former patients and families of the deceased have created the website Stop Odrex, where they publish their stories and information about the progress of criminal proceedings. There you can also anonymously or openly tell your story about treatment at the Odesa private clinic Odrex.