Lavrov meets with pope's envoy for peace in Ukraine in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov met with Cardinal Zuppi, the Pope's envoy for peace in Ukraine. They discussed humanitarian cooperation and bilateral relations in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.
On Monday, October 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Cardinal Matteo Mario Zuppi, the Pope's envoy for peace in Ukraine. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.
Russia said that during the conversation, the parties discussed in detail cooperation in the humanitarian sphere in the context of the conflict around Ukraine and touched upon a number of topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda.
The constructive development of the Russian-Vatican dialogue was noted
Russian media, citing their own sources, add that during his visit to Russia, Cardinal Matteo Mario Zuppi may also meet with Patriarch Kirill.
Earlier , UNN wrote that Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, the Pope's envoy for peace in Ukraine , arrived in Moscow.
