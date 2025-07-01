Latvia will transfer 42 Patria armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

On Tuesday, July 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia approved the transfer of 42 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to support Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine, in addition to Patria armored personnel carriers, will also receive other military equipment from Latvia.

"In the near future, we will deliver the first of 42 Patria armored personnel carriers produced in Latvia to Ukraine. I am convinced that our Patria armored personnel carriers will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor." - stated Latvian Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds.

According to him, this year and next year, Latvia will provide military assistance to Ukraine totaling 0.25% of its gross domestic product.

The ministry noted that the supply of these armored personnel carriers to Ukraine will not affect the needs and operational capabilities of the National Armed Forces.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Latvia ordered Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2025. The equipment will be produced in Latvia as part of an international cooperation program with Finland, Sweden, and Germany.

