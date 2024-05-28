Latvia supports Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons against targets in Russia

Latvia is in favor of lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons in strikes against Russia and calls on NATO allies to give the Ukrainian military such permission. This was stated by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs in an interview with CNN, UNN reports .

Details

According to Rinkēvičs, the Russian army's offensive in the northern Kharkiv region is a result of Russia's ability to shift its economy to a war footing and mobilization. But this offensive is also possible because of the mistakes of NATO allies, who have been hesitant to respond to the fighting and slow to support Ukraine.

What we are seeing is a consequence of our failure to provide Ukraine with enough weapons and imposing restrictions on how Ukraine can use them - to strike Russian territory. We are not talking about civilian targets here, but legitimate military targets President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs

Edgars Rinkēvičs fully agrees with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement that it is time for NATO member states to reconsider their restrictions on the use of weapons provided by Ukraine.

Context

Earlier, a number of Ukraine's European allies, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Poland, said that Ukraine could use their weapons without restrictions imposed by the United States.

