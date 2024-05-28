Latvia invests additional €20 million in drone coalition to support Ukraine

In 2024, Latvia plans to invest 20 million euros in the drone coalition to support Ukraine. The same amount will be used to strengthen the Latvian drone army. This was reported by the country's Defense Minister Andris Spruds, according to the Latvian public broadcaster LSM.lv, UNN reports .

Details

Sprouts noted that local companies will be involved in the production of drones.

“Seeing the importance of drones in warfare and guided by Ukraine's experience, we can announce the launch of the Drone Capability Initiative this year. We can metaphorically talk about creating an army of drones Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said

The publication noted that this means that Latvia will not only supply Ukraine with drones, but will also introduce these technologies even more actively in the National Armed Forces.

The €20 million includes both infrastructure and the purchase of drones, including from Latvian companies worth at least €10 million. Spruds noted that seven companies have tested drones so far, and negotiations are underway to purchase drones in June.

