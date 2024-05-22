Latvia to allocate 6 million euros for infrastructure development in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74854 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105852 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148788 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152955 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249517 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173915 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165195 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225439 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45069 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40034 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33971 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58377 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52405 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249517 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225439 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211595 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237364 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224206 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74854 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52405 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58377 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112725 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113636 views
Actual
Latvia to allocate 6 million euros for infrastructure development in Ukraine

Latvia to allocate 6 million euros for infrastructure development in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 93808 views

Representatives of Ukraine and Latvia discussed increasing the volume of transportation through the Baltic ports, rail and road transportation, and increasing the export of Ukrainian products. Latvia has pledged to allocate 6 million euros in 2024 to support the development of Ukraine's infrastructure.

In 2024, Latvia will allocate 6 million euros to support infrastructure development in Ukraine. This was announced by representatives of the Latvian delegation during a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Community Development, territory and infrastructure of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of restoration. 

Details 

The meeting discussed the development of logistics routes, increasing the volume of transportation through the Baltic ports, rail and road transportation, as well as increasing the export of Ukrainian products. 

Representatives of the Latvian delegation headed by the Minister of economy of Latvia  Viktor Valainis said that this year the country will allocate 6 million euros to support the development of infrastructure in Ukraine. It is expected that a similar amount of support will be laid down for 2025. 

We already have a number of joint developments on cooperation in the transport sector, which will not only increase the export potential of the state, but also stimulate the economic development of both countries. We are talking about transit routes, Railway and automobile infrastructure, as well as prospects for cooperation in the field of air traffic

- noted Acting Minister of Community Development, territory and infrastructure of Ukraine Vasyl Shkurakov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of logistics chains and stimulating economic cooperation between the two countries.

Latvia is interested in strengthening economic ties, in particular, in replacing agricultural exports from the Russian Federation and developing export routes. It is expected that a proposal for a combined logistics solution will be formed for Ukrainian exporters and Latvian Partners, which will include both land and sea transport. 

Latvia to provide €10 million for ammunition procurement initiative for Ukraine15.05.24, 00:53 • 21803 views

The parties also discussed the expansion of cooperation in the field of railway transport and the use of the e queue service. In addition, representatives of the Latvian delegation assured of the readiness of the air carrier airBaltic to start operating in Ukraine as soon as air traffic is restored.

Ukraine and Latvia also agreed to create a working group that will allow developing solutions in the field of transport cooperation – both at the level of the two countries and at the level of the European Union.

Rada approves moratorium on bankruptcy of critical infrastructure in state ownership22.05.24, 10:59 • 17927 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
latviaLatvia
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising