Latvia to provide €10 million for ammunition procurement initiative for Ukraine

At a closed meeting, the Latvian government decided to allocate €10 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine. This was reported to journalists after the meeting by Prime Minister Eвіка Silina and Defense Minister Andris Spruds, the Delfi portal reports, according to UNN.

Details

Spruds said that the money allocated by Latvia will be used to purchase more than 3,000 large-caliber 155-millimeter shells.

Speaking about the activities of the drone coalition led by Latvia and the United Kingdom, Spruds reminded that Latvia has recently sent about 100 drones to Ukraine. The second batch, consisting of approximately 1,000 combat drones of various capacities, is scheduled to be shipped in June. So far, the coalition member states have announced funding of more than half a billion euros for the purchase of drones.

This year and in the next two years, Latvia will provide Ukraine with military support in the amount of 0.25% of its gross domestic product. This year it is €112 million, the minister added.

