Rada approves moratorium on bankruptcy of critical infrastructure in state ownership

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78531 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106774 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149666 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153775 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250121 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174099 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165363 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148311 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225790 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113054 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33966 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43465 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37621 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61905 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55897 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250121 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211845 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224416 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78531 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55897 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61905 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112859 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113764 views
Rada approves moratorium on bankruptcy of critical infrastructure in state ownership

Rada approves moratorium on bankruptcy of critical infrastructure in state ownership

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17928 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a law introducing a moratorium on the bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities during martial law and for two years after its end.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed a law imposing a moratorium on the bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities during martial law and for two years after its end, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Wednesday.

Details

"The parliament adopted (draft law) No. 8316 on a moratorium on the bankruptcy of critical infrastructure facilities that are in state ownership during martial law + 2 years. "For" in general, only 227, " Zheleznyak said in Telegram.

According to the explanatory note to the document, it is proposed to establish that disputes (cases), the subject of which is the state's ownership of critical infrastructure objects that are in state ownership, and/or the restoration of the solvency of such objects or declaring them bankrupt, will not be subject to judicial review during the period of martial law and within two years from the date of its termination or cancellation.

Verkhovna Rada to consider draft law on simplification of business conditions during martial law4/26/24, 9:54 AM • 14835 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

