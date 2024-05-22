Rada approves moratorium on bankruptcy of critical infrastructure in state ownership

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed a law imposing a moratorium on the bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities during martial law and for two years after its end, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Wednesday.

Details

"The parliament adopted (draft law) No. 8316 on a moratorium on the bankruptcy of critical infrastructure facilities that are in state ownership during martial law + 2 years. "For" in general, only 227, " Zheleznyak said in Telegram.

According to the explanatory note to the document, it is proposed to establish that disputes (cases), the subject of which is the state's ownership of critical infrastructure objects that are in state ownership, and/or the restoration of the solvency of such objects or declaring them bankrupt, will not be subject to judicial review during the period of martial law and within two years from the date of its termination or cancellation.

