Latvia initiates a ban on Russian and Belarusian citizens working in critical infrastructure facilities

Latvia will ban Russian and Belarusian citizens from working at critical infrastructure facilities.

This was reported by Radio Liberty, UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the proposed amendments also include a ban on individuals and legal entities from Russia and Belarus from being owners, managers or ultimate beneficiaries of critical infrastructure facilities.

Also, citizens of these countries will not be allowed to work in the critical infrastructure system at all if the services also include access to information or technological equipment for such enterprises.

After the government approves the bill, it will be submitted to the Latvian parliament for consideration.

Recall

Latvia has provided Ukraine with military aid worth over 501 million euros. The two countries discussed further cooperation, including support for the defense industry, military training, and the creation of a transportation corridor.