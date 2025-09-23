Latvia conducts large-scale anti-terrorist exercises with NATO and Canadian participation

Large-scale state anti-terrorist exercises led by the State Security Service are being held for the first time in the Latgale region of Latvia. The exercises, codenamed Dinaburg 2025, simulate responses to terrorist threats in conditions as close to reality as possible, involving national and international forces and special units. This is reported by Delfi, writes UNN.

On September 23, the State Security Service of Latvia is conducting state anti-terrorist exercises Dinaburg 2025 in the city of Daugavpils. This is the first time such large-scale training has been held in the Latgale region. Their goal is to test the readiness of various structures for rapid response and interaction during terrorist threats in different regions of the country.

According to Delfi, the exercise scenario involves a simulated terrorist attack during a public event, resulting in injuries and hostages. Emergency services practice filtering people at the scene, detaining terrorists, freeing hostages, investigative actions, providing first aid, and psychological support to victims. For the first time, the protection and evacuation of high-ranking officials in case of a threat is practiced separately.

More than 500 participants from the VDD, State Police, Emergency Medical Service, fire and rescue services, border guard, National Armed Forces, as well as the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are involved in the exercises. Representatives of the multinational NATO brigade in Latvia and CH-146 Griffon helicopters of the Royal Canadian Air Force are participating for the first time. Representatives of Poland are acting as observers.

A special role in the exercises is played by the special units of Latvian structures – the OMEGA anti-terrorist unit, the special forces of the Latvian National Armed Forces, and the special forces of the State Border Guard Sigma. Cadets of the Border Guard College play the roles of victims and hostages for maximum realism of the scenario.

Before the start of the full-scale training, the VDD held an information seminar and "tabletop exercises" for regional units. Residents and guests of Daugavpils were warned about increased movement of operational transport, low helicopter flights, and local traffic restrictions with organized detours.

The Dinaburg 2025 exercises are the fourteenth in a series of state anti-terrorist training sessions that the VDD has been conducting since 2007, and are characterized by a high level of preparation and integration of national and international forces.

