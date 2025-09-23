$41.380.13
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 13611 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 18499 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
September 22, 05:45 PM • 34259 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 37795 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
September 22, 11:53 AM • 38958 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 58048 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 67745 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 62639 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30311 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
Publications
Exclusives
Latvia conducts large-scale anti-terrorist exercises with NATO and Canadian participation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Large-scale state anti-terrorist exercises Dinaburg 2025, led by the State Security Service, are being held for the first time in Latgale. More than 500 participants are taking part, including representatives of NATO and the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Latvia conducts large-scale anti-terrorist exercises with NATO and Canadian participation

Large-scale state anti-terrorist exercises led by the State Security Service are being held for the first time in the Latgale region of Latvia. The exercises, codenamed Dinaburg 2025, simulate responses to terrorist threats in conditions as close to reality as possible, involving national and international forces and special units. This is reported by Delfi, writes UNN.

Details

On September 23, the State Security Service of Latvia is conducting state anti-terrorist exercises Dinaburg 2025 in the city of Daugavpils. This is the first time such large-scale training has been held in the Latgale region. Their goal is to test the readiness of various structures for rapid response and interaction during terrorist threats in different regions of the country.

According to Delfi, the exercise scenario involves a simulated terrorist attack during a public event, resulting in injuries and hostages. Emergency services practice filtering people at the scene, detaining terrorists, freeing hostages, investigative actions, providing first aid, and psychological support to victims. For the first time, the protection and evacuation of high-ranking officials in case of a threat is practiced separately.

Estonia is building a 40-kilometer anti-tank ditch on the border with Russia16.09.25, 14:37 • 3449 views

More than 500 participants from the VDD, State Police, Emergency Medical Service, fire and rescue services, border guard, National Armed Forces, as well as the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are involved in the exercises. Representatives of the multinational NATO brigade in Latvia and CH-146 Griffon helicopters of the Royal Canadian Air Force are participating for the first time. Representatives of Poland are acting as observers.

CH-146 Griffon helicopter
CH-146 Griffon helicopter

A special role in the exercises is played by the special units of Latvian structures – the OMEGA anti-terrorist unit, the special forces of the Latvian National Armed Forces, and the special forces of the State Border Guard Sigma. Cadets of the Border Guard College play the roles of victims and hostages for maximum realism of the scenario.

Air raid alert in Germany: danger warning systems are being tested across the country11.09.25, 13:00 • 2932 views

Before the start of the full-scale training, the VDD held an information seminar and "tabletop exercises" for regional units. Residents and guests of Daugavpils were warned about increased movement of operational transport, low helicopter flights, and local traffic restrictions with organized detours.

The Dinaburg 2025 exercises are the fourteenth in a series of state anti-terrorist training sessions that the VDD has been conducting since 2007, and are characterized by a high level of preparation and integration of national and international forces.

Tail section of Russian "Gerbera" drone found on Latvian coast18.09.25, 21:54 • 3883 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Latvia
NATO
Germany
Poland