Exclusive
09:51 AM • 414 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 2410 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 12548 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 30819 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 41662 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 92331 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 49675 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47444 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43367 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 84122 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Air raid alert in Germany: danger warning systems are being tested across the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Today at 11:00 local time, Germany conducted its annual test of warning systems. Test alerts were sent to smartphones, and sirens sounded in the streets.

Air raid alert in Germany: danger warning systems are being tested across the country

Today, across Germany, at 11 a.m. local time, a test of warning systems was conducted: test alerts with piercing signals were sent to all smartphones, and air raid sirens also sounded in the streets. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, such a rehearsal is held annually in the country. Despite the tense background due to the drone incident in Poland and NATO's concern, it is only about the annual Warning Day, which is held by the German authorities every second Thursday of September.

The goal: to test systems that should work in case of real danger and timely warn the population. Such an alarm signal is sent to smartphones through all possible channels: even phones in silent mode receive a loud notification.

The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) warns that such tests can greatly frighten elderly people or those who have traumatic war experiences. Therefore, the agency recommends warning such people in advance about the trial alarm.

Recall

Latvia closes its airspace in the eastern border area from September 11 to September 18. This decision was made after the assessment of the NAF and events in Poland, which is a violation of NATO airspace.

Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter11.09.25, 10:11 • 12562 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World