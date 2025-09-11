Air raid alert in Germany: danger warning systems are being tested across the country

Today, across Germany, at 11 a.m. local time, a test of warning systems was conducted: test alerts with piercing signals were sent to all smartphones, and air raid sirens also sounded in the streets. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, such a rehearsal is held annually in the country. Despite the tense background due to the drone incident in Poland and NATO's concern, it is only about the annual Warning Day, which is held by the German authorities every second Thursday of September.

The goal: to test systems that should work in case of real danger and timely warn the population. Such an alarm signal is sent to smartphones through all possible channels: even phones in silent mode receive a loud notification.

The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) warns that such tests can greatly frighten elderly people or those who have traumatic war experiences. Therefore, the agency recommends warning such people in advance about the trial alarm.

Recall

Latvia closes its airspace in the eastern border area from September 11 to September 18. This decision was made after the assessment of the NAF and events in Poland, which is a violation of NATO airspace.

Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter