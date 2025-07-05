Large wildfire rages in California: starting to affect air quality

A wildfire in central California, USA, is spreading and poses an immediate threat to life, warned the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, writes UNN with reference to Daily Express US.

Details

The "Madre" fire in San Luis Obispo County - now the largest fire in California this year - started around 1:00 PM local time on Wednesday in the rural area of the county and was caused by hot and windy conditions along the state's central coast.

More than 600 firefighters and 46 fire engines are now trying to bring the fire under control, as it has grown to over 28,000 hectares. The fire has burned one structure and is 10% contained, California fire official Tony Davis said on Friday. He added that more than 200 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, and 50 structures are threatened by the flames.

To contain the fire, aircraft from across the state are flying to extinguish the fires.

The fire in the predominantly rural area, located approximately 177 km northwest of Los Angeles, is beginning to affect air quality in Los Angeles due to the smoke emanating from it.

People across the region have faced deteriorating air quality, KTLA reports. The local air quality management district warned that Fourth of July fireworks would worsen the situation, stating that "the air pollution index is expected to reach unhealthy levels on Friday and Saturday in much of Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire."

Fire investigators were unable to determine what caused the wildfire.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection believes the fire will intensify over the next few days, and firefighters have extinguished at least six other wildfires in the state, including at least three that broke out on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, firefighters reported that the forecast for the next 72 hours would be grim.

The statement said: "Fire behavior is expected to be extreme, characterized by rapid uphill runs and wind-driven fire spread."

Addition

The current fire is more than three times the size of the "Palisades" fire, which in January covered 9,200 hectares in coastal Los Angeles County, killing 12 people and destroying about 7,000 structures.