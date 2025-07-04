Forest fires in Turkey claimed two lives, there are claims of arson

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 10059 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 28837 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 130319 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 122229 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 133302 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 85742 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 82617 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 53216 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 43354 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30618 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.2m/s
39%
751mm
Popular news
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injuredJuly 3, 10:36 PM • 71647 views
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damagedJuly 3, 11:49 PM • 46594 views
Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion productsJuly 4, 12:38 AM • 12105 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses04:50 AM • 22182 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 8253 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 101645 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 107303 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 101888 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 114559 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 160286 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 8640 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 110800 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 90183 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 94524 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 98059 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Forest fires in Turkey claimed two lives, there are claims of arson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

Forest fires in Turkey claimed two lives, one of whom was an excavator operator fighting the blaze. A little-known group, "Children of Fire," claiming ties to Kurdish militants, has taken responsibility for dozens of arsons.

Forest fires in Turkey claimed two lives, there are claims of arson

Forest fires in Turkey have claimed two lives, with the second victim reported on Tuesday in the western province of Izmir, as fires raged for a week in several regions, while a little-known group claiming ties to Kurdish militants said it was behind dozens of arsons, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The latest victim of the forest fires was excavator operator Ibrahim Demir, who died while fighting the flames in the Odemis district, the state news agency Anadolu reported.

Earlier, an 81-year-old bedridden man, who was alone at home in the same area, died when the fire reached his house, marking the first death since the fires began.

A group calling itself the "Children of Fire" claimed responsibility for "dozens of fires in six Turkish cities," according to a statement circulated online.

The group, about which little is known, claims to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey, the United States, and the European Union have designated as a terrorist group. The PKK, which in May announced the cessation of its 40-year insurgency and disbandment, has not commented on this claim.

Firefighters continued to battle the blaze with helicopters and planes dropping water over the mountainous terrain in Izmir, while authorities closed some roads to the resort town of Cesme on the Aegean Sea, Anadolu reported.

Television channels showed footage of flames engulfing a main highway as water tankers arrived.

Forest fires in western Turkey have damaged about 200 homes, and alternative housing has been provided to the victims, said the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. About 50,000 people were temporarily evacuated earlier this week from areas where fires are raging due to high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds.

New fires also broke out on Thursday in the southern resort province of Antalya and in forested areas near Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, Anadolu reported. Authorities managed to contain several fires.

According to CNN Turk, Turkey's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumakli, stated that 624 forest fires have broken out in the last week. Yumakli reported that 621 out of 624 fires have been brought under control and that 9 large fires are currently being fought.

Addition

Turkey, Greece, and other Mediterranean countries are in an area that scientists call a "wildfire hotspot" — fires are common during hot and dry summers. They have become more destructive in recent years due to rapid climate change.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Reuters
European Union
Istanbul
Greece
Turkey
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9