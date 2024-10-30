Large-scale Russian attacks in Donetsk region: 10 settlements under attack
One person was killed and 10 wounded, including two children, as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region. 56 civilian objects in 10 settlements of the region were damaged.
In the Donetsk region, one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in Russian attacks over the last day. Among the victims are two children. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.
Enemy shelling affected 10 localities: the towns of Kurakhove, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Siversk, Sloviansk, Toretsk, the villages of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Sofiyivka, and the villages of Viroliubivka and Sukhi Yaly. 56 civilian objects were damaged, including 14 residential buildings.
A civilian died in Sukhi Yaly as a result of an enemy strike.
Russians dropped two UMPBD-30 SN bombs on Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka , injuring 5 civilians, including two children. 6 apartment buildings, 15 garages, 4 civilian cars, a moped and a trailer were destroyed.
The occupiers struck Liman three times with UMPBD-30 SN bombs, injuring a man and damaging three apartment buildings and two administrative buildings.
The enemy attacked Myrnohrad three times - two residents were wounded, 2 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a utility building, a garage, a tractor and 7 cars were damaged.
There is one wounded in Kurakhove as a result of shelling.
Sloviansk withstood an attack by two FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module - 2 enterprises were damaged.
In addition, today around 1 a.m. Russia attacked 2 localities: a civilian was wounded in Druzhkivka and an agricultural facility was damaged in Serhiivka village.
