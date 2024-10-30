Russians attack Kherson transport company, 3 people killed in the region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kherson's municipal transportation company, damaging buildings and equipment. As a result of the attacks in the region, 3 people were killed, 15 were wounded, and 33 houses were damaged.
Russian troops shelled Kherson's municipal transport company at night, damaging buildings and equipment. As a result of the Russian attacks in the region, 3 people were killed and 15 wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko and the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"Last night, Russian terrorists attacked the territory of one of the municipal transport enterprises of the Kherson City Council. As a result of this attack, buildings and several vehicles - buses and trucks - were damaged. Fortunately, people were not injured," said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA.
According to him, trolleybuses are temporarily out of service in Kherson. "As a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces, the contact network was damaged," explained Mrochko, adding that emergency repair work is underway. Also, some traffic lights are not working in the city.
In Kherson region, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Zelenivka, Chornobaivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Mykilske, Beryslav, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Lvov and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.
According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit critical infrastructure facilities, an educational institution and a store; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 3 high-rise buildings and 30 private houses. The occupants also damaged gas pipelines, garages, buses and private cars.
According to the Kherson RMA, Russian troops attacked a medical facility in Bilozerka last night. One of the wards was hit, destroying the roof, damaging the walls and breaking windows.
"Due to the Russian aggression, 3 people were killed and 15 others were injured," said the head of the RMA.
This morning, according to Mrochko, the enemy attacked Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson. As a result, a 55-year-old woman was injured, she is in hospital.
