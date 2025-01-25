The occupation administration deliberately conceals the scale of the environmental disaster that occurred as a result of the fuel oil spill. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

A large-scale fuel oil spill is being recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of the Black and Azov Seas, which has serious environmental consequences. However, the occupation administration deliberately conceals the scale of the disaster, creating the illusion of "no threat."

Environmental experts note that fuel oil, when it gets into the water, forms a resistant film that stops oxygen from reaching the marine life. This not only destroys the ecosystem, but also poisons fish and shellfish, making them unsafe for consumption. However, the occupiers claim that the fish remains edible, which can have serious consequences for human health.

Local residents are forced to deal with the consequences of the pollution on their own, as there is no help from the occupation authorities. Moreover, the long-term impact of fuel oil on the environment means that it may take decades to clean up the water and soil.

