Fuel oil from Russian tankers reaches Odesa region's shores after accident - scientist

After the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, fuel oil reached the coast of Odesa region, Ivan Rusev, head of the research department of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Odesa region, Doctor of Biology, said on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

"The terrible Black Sea fuel oil disaster has reached our Odesa shores. After the storms, fuel oil, which was spilled after the accident of the Rashist tankers in the Kerch Strait, washed up on the sandy embankment near the Katranka recreational area, near the Danube Biosphere Reserve and the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park," Rusev wrote.

Fuel oil from Russian tankers reaches Zaporizhzhia region: photos

Addendum

On December 15, two tankers, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, crashed in the Kerch Strait. After the disaster, fuel oil from the tankers washed up on the shores of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea.