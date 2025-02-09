Over 45 civilian objects destroyed and 5 people wounded as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region

Over the last day, 3,395 enemy attacks on the frontline and residential areas were registered.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the RMA of Donetsk region and the Police Service.

Details

In Donetsk region, five civilians were wounded by Russian shelling, the Donetsk police informs.

As a result of the enemy attack, 5 people were wounded and 46 civilian objects, including 35 residential buildings, were destroyed.

According to the RMA of Donetsk region, the following was recorded in the region over the past day as a result of the invaders' attacks:

In the Pokrovsky district

Myrnohrad - a car was damaged.

Pokrovsk: 4 people were wounded, 4 multi-storey buildings, a private house, an outbuilding and a car were damaged.

Hryshine - 6 private houses were damaged.

In Malynivka and Fedorivka of Hrodivka community, 4 houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

Zarichne of the Lyman community - 3 houses were damaged.

A person was wounded in Kostyantynivka, 22 private houses, 3 power lines and 3 gas pipelines were damaged.

Ivanopillia - 2 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged.

Recall

Over the past day, Russians fired 79 times at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, 213 explosions were recorded. An industrial enterprise, private houses and infrastructure were damaged.

A large-scale attack by enemy drones: Ukraine shoots down 70 of 151 Russian UAVs