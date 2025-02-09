Over 45 civilian objects destroyed and 5 people wounded as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33721 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 75185 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98919 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112859 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92302 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122257 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102020 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113179 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156865 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101422 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79842 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 51036 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 102797 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 79639 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112860 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122257 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156865 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147265 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179472 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 79639 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 102797 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135603 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137460 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165538 views
Over 45 civilian objects destroyed and 5 people wounded as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region

Over 45 civilian objects destroyed and 5 people wounded as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61786 views

As a result of 3,395 hostile strikes in Donetsk region, 46 civilian objects, including 35 residential buildings, were damaged. Five civilians were injured in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts.

Over the last day, 3,395 enemy attacks on the frontline and residential areas were registered. 

Transmits to UNN with reference to the RMA of Donetsk region and the Police Service.

Details

In Donetsk region, five civilians were wounded by Russian shelling, the Donetsk police informs. 

As a result of the enemy attack, 5 people were wounded and 46 civilian objects, including 35 residential buildings, were destroyed.

According to the RMA of Donetsk region, the following was recorded in the region over the past day as a result of the invaders' attacks:

In the Pokrovsky district

Myrnohrad - a car was damaged.

Pokrovsk: 4 people were wounded, 4 multi-storey buildings, a private house, an outbuilding and a car were damaged.

Hryshine - 6 private houses were damaged.

In Malynivka and Fedorivka of Hrodivka community, 4 houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

Zarichne of the Lyman community - 3 houses were damaged.

A person was wounded in Kostyantynivka, 22 private houses, 3 power lines and 3 gas pipelines were damaged.

Ivanopillia - 2 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged.

Recall

Over the past day, Russians fired 79 times at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, 213 explosions were recorded. An industrial enterprise, private houses and infrastructure were damaged.

A large-scale attack by enemy drones: Ukraine shoots down 70 of 151 Russian UAVs09.02.25, 10:01 • 34676 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

