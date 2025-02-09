A large-scale attack by enemy drones: Ukraine shoots down 70 of 151 Russian UAVs

The enemy attacked with 151 Shahed strike UAVs and imitator drones from a number of directions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the page of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of February 9, 2025 (from 19:30 on February 8), Russian military forces attacked Ukraine with 151 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - rf.

As of the morning of February 9, 70 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions.

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As for the details of the attack:

74 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences).

But, as of 9 a.m., two more UAVs were in the air, and combat operations continued.

