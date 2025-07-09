Large-scale corruption schemes exposed in 9 regions of Ukraine: bribe amount - over UAH 4 million

Thirteen corruption schemes related to evasion of mobilization, illegal border crossing, and abuse of power have been exposed in nine regions of Ukraine. During a large-scale special operation, the perpetrators were caught red-handed — bribe amounts reached up to 16 thousand dollars. In total, the perpetrators planned to receive over 4 million hryvnias. The defendants face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past few days, law enforcement officers conducted anti-corruption measures and exposed 13 criminal schemes in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia regions. The perpetrators were detained while receiving bribes ranging from UAH 2,400 to 16 thousand dollars per person. – law enforcement officers reported.

As noted, the schemes were related, in particular, "to the evasion of military service by men of conscription age, the organization of illegal border crossing, and abuse of power."

The defendants face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property - added the National Police.

Searches are being conducted at Chernivtsi Customs: what is known