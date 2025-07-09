Large-scale corruption schemes exposed in 9 regions of Ukraine: bribe amount - over UAH 4 million

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 2538 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 21404 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 30641 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 54014 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 82350 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 171595 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 140434 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 181556 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119963 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 221327 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3.5m/s
44%
744mm
Popular news
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 213142 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damageJuly 9, 05:49 AM • 72922 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 43606 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 35074 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesman09:30 AM • 11664 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 171598 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 213436 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 221331 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 188272 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 234123 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 35330 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 220628 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 403768 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 235770 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 346594 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

Large-scale corruption schemes exposed in 9 regions of Ukraine: bribe amount - over UAH 4 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

Thirteen corruption schemes related to evasion of mobilization and illegal border crossing have been exposed in nine regions of Ukraine. Bribe amounts reached up to 16 thousand dollars, and the perpetrators planned to receive over 4 million hryvnias.

Large-scale corruption schemes exposed in 9 regions of Ukraine: bribe amount - over UAH 4 million

Thirteen corruption schemes related to evasion of mobilization, illegal border crossing, and abuse of power have been exposed in nine regions of Ukraine. During a large-scale special operation, the perpetrators were caught red-handed — bribe amounts reached up to 16 thousand dollars. In total, the perpetrators planned to receive over 4 million hryvnias. The defendants face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past few days, law enforcement officers conducted anti-corruption measures and exposed 13 criminal schemes in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia regions. The perpetrators were detained while receiving bribes ranging from UAH 2,400 to 16 thousand dollars per person.

– law enforcement officers reported.

As noted, the schemes were related, in particular, "to the evasion of military service by men of conscription age, the organization of illegal border crossing, and abuse of power."

The defendants face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property

- added the National Police.

Searches are being conducted at Chernivtsi Customs: what is known7/9/25, 12:45 PM • 679 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9