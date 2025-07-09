Searches are being conducted at Chernivtsi Customs: what is known

Searches are being conducted at the office and residence of Yuriy Herasymov, head of the Chernivtsi customs office, and other employees. According to the investigation, officials facilitated the smuggling of illegally manufactured cigarettes to Romania, disguising them as other goods. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

As it became known, the BEB is conducting searches at the Chernivtsi customs office, including the office and apartment of the head of customs, Yuriy Herasymov, and other employees.

According to UNN, this is about a case concerning the smuggling of illegally manufactured cigarettes, which, according to the investigation, were exported to Romania with the full assistance of the leadership and employees of the Chernivtsi customs office. At the same time, illegal shipments were disguised as other goods.

In December, the acting head of the Chernivtsi customs office was dismissed for allegedly facilitating the smuggling of electronic cigarettes worth over 40 million hryvnias. 17 officials were brought to disciplinary responsibility, and criminal cases were also initiated.