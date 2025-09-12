A large-scale charity run MHP Run4Victory will take place in Vinnytsia to support the military
Kyiv • UNN
On September 28, a charity half marathon MHP Run4Victory will take place in Vinnytsia to support the 59th Separate Assault Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk.
This event will be the final stage of the MHP Run4Victory race series, which this year took place in Cherkasy, Kyiv, Ternopil, and Lutsk under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives."
Thanks to this year's races, it has already been possible to provide assistance to military units totaling UAH 4.6 million.
The events are organized by MHP company and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, with New Run company as the sports partner.
Venue: Vinnytsia
Date: September 28, 2025
Distances: - 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km - Inclusive race "People Titans" (2 km) - Children's races: 500 m and 100 m - Online race
All funds collected from registration fees and donations will go to support the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk.
Participation is free for military personnel, veterans, and children under 12.
Registration link: https://timer.newrun.com.ua/event/175
For registration and free participation inquiries, please contact [email protected]