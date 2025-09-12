A large-scale charity run MHP Run4Victory will take place in Vinnytsia to support the military

This event will be the final stage of the MHP Run4Victory race series, which this year took place in Cherkasy, Kyiv, Ternopil, and Lutsk under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives."

Thanks to this year's races, it has already been possible to provide assistance to military units totaling UAH 4.6 million.

The events are organized by MHP company and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, with New Run company as the sports partner.

Venue: Vinnytsia

Date: September 28, 2025

Distances: - 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km - Inclusive race "People Titans" (2 km) - Children's races: 500 m and 100 m - Online race

All funds collected from registration fees and donations will go to support the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk.

Participation is free for military personnel, veterans, and children under 12.

Registration link: https://timer.newrun.com.ua/event/175

For registration and free participation inquiries, please contact [email protected]