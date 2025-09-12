A large-scale charity run MHP Run4Victory will take place in Vinnytsia to support the military

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
05:51 AM • 26829 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 31766 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 46257 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 68997 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 37835 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 29518 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 47334 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 17434 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 17723 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15486 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
71%
756mm
Popular news
Lviv theater actor Andriy Synyshyn died in the warSeptember 11, 10:39 PM • 21045 views
Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarifiedSeptember 11, 11:40 PM • 23898 views
Occupiers bring in extras for "pseudo-elections" in Sevastopol - CNS01:20 AM • 23461 views
Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 2801:21 AM • 23685 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff04:42 AM • 18133 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 68951 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 47306 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 62643 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 69005 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 129552 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 23459 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 62643 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 33591 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 40332 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 105431 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
Shahed-136
The Guardian
The New York Times

A large-scale charity run MHP Run4Victory will take place in Vinnytsia to support the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

On September 28, a charity half marathon MHP Run4Victory will take place in Vinnytsia to support the 59th Separate Assault Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk.

A large-scale charity run MHP Run4Victory will take place in Vinnytsia to support the military

This event will be the final stage of the MHP Run4Victory race series, which this year took place in Cherkasy, Kyiv, Ternopil, and Lutsk under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives."

Thanks to this year's races, it has already been possible to provide assistance to military units totaling UAH 4.6 million. 

The events are organized by MHP company and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, with New Run company as the sports partner. 

Venue: Vinnytsia

Date: September 28, 2025

Distances: - 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km - Inclusive race "People Titans" (2 km) - Children's races: 500 m and 100 m - Online race

All funds collected from registration fees and donations will go to support the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk.

Participation is free for military personnel, veterans, and children under 12.

Registration link: https://timer.newrun.com.ua/event/175 

For registration and free participation inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
charity
PrJSC MHP
Ternopil
Vinnytsia
Lutsk
Cherkasy
Kyiv