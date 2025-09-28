$41.490.00
September 27, 04:24 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Large-scale alert declared across Ukraine: explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

On the night of September 28, explosions were recorded in the Khmelnytskyi region after a large-scale alert was declared due to the take-off of a MiG-31K. Additionally, a UAV threat has been announced, with most of them heading to Kyiv.

Large-scale alert declared across Ukraine: explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi region

In the night of September 28, explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi region. Earlier, a large-scale air raid alert was announced throughout the country due to the take-off of a MiG-31K. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels and the Air Force.

Prior to this, the Air Force reported about a high-speed target heading towards Khmelnytskyi region. There are no official details yet.

Currently, an additional UAV threat has been announced, with most targets flying towards Kyiv.

Recall

Russian troops launched at least four strikes on Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 28, damaging a gas station and a private house. Two men aged 21 and 32, as well as a 22-year-old woman, were injured.

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
MiG-31
Kyiv