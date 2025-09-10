$41.250.03
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhoto
September 9, 07:32 PM • 18531 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 28627 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 31391 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 20972 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 47907 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 76982 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 61957 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 37590 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30901 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

On the morning of September 10, the Russian army launched cruise missiles at Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded missiles from the northern direction moving southwest, posing a threat to Kyiv.

Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles

On Wednesday morning, September 10, the Russian army launched several groups of cruise missiles at the territory of Ukraine. The alarm covered the entire country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

At 05:26, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Russia's missile launches against Ukraine. An air raid alert was declared throughout the country.

According to the Air Force, the first missiles were detected in the country's airspace from the northern direction. They are moving in the southwestern direction.

A threat to Kyiv was also warned.

"Cruise missile in the direction of Kyiv, stay in shelters!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 06:04.

Putin changed war strategy after visit to China - The Times09.09.25, 08:19 • 4084 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineNews of the World
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Kyiv