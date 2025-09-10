Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of September 10, the Russian army launched cruise missiles at Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded missiles from the northern direction moving southwest, posing a threat to Kyiv.
On Wednesday morning, September 10, the Russian army launched several groups of cruise missiles at the territory of Ukraine. The alarm covered the entire country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
At 05:26, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Russia's missile launches against Ukraine. An air raid alert was declared throughout the country.
According to the Air Force, the first missiles were detected in the country's airspace from the northern direction. They are moving in the southwestern direction.
A threat to Kyiv was also warned.
"Cruise missile in the direction of Kyiv, stay in shelters!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 06:04.
