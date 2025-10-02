Lamborghini plans more off-road supercars, with possible versions of Temerario and Revuelto, reports Motor1.com, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, with a record 10,687 cars delivered in 2024, Lamborghini is now stronger than ever. The healthy balance of recent years, it is noted, has given the company room to experiment with niche models such as the Huracan Sterrato. A successor based on the Temerario is almost confirmed, and there is potential for even more special projects, the publication writes.

Lamborghini's Head of Sales and Marketing, Federico Foschini, told Autocar that the brand plans to release even "crazier" models. He hinted at spicy Revuelto derivatives, possibly including an off-road version modeled after the Sterrato. The Urus has already received an off-road look with the rugged ST-X, although it never made it into production. Of the three current Lamborghini models, the Urus remains the most logical candidate for a special edition for any needs, the publication points out.

Foschini noted that there is a clear demand for crazy projects like the Sterrato, so Lamborghini intends to build on the success of this growing niche. The brand aims to explore ideas beyond conventional road-going supercars: "We are always looking for crazy things in all dimensions."

In addition to exotic high-riding cars, Lamborghini does not rule out the possibility of a rear-wheel-drive version of the Temerario. The larger Revuelto has already spawned the hardcore Fenomeno, which is now the brand's fastest and most powerful production car.

As Foschini said, "the sky's the limit" when it comes to derivatives of existing models.

As for the company's bestseller, the Urus will still not lose its internal combustion engine. Lamborghini recently confirmed that the second-generation crossover (SUV) will retain a gasoline engine with a plug-in hybrid setup, despite previous plans to go fully electric. Similarly, the four-seater Lanzador, initially announced as an EV-only model, now increasingly looks set to arrive as a PHEV in 2029, a year later than planned, the publication writes.

