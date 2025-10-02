$41.220.08
48.370.07
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 3726 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 8126 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM • 3326 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 10828 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 19534 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 27252 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 28871 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 26694 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 45385 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20980 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Publications
Exclusives
Lamborghini plans more off-road supercars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

Lamborghini plans to release more off-road supercars, including possible versions of the Temerario and Revuelto, and is also considering a rear-wheel-drive version of the Temerario. The company aims to build on the success of niche models like the Huracan Sterrato due to significant demand.

Lamborghini plans more off-road supercars

Lamborghini plans more off-road supercars, with possible versions of Temerario and Revuelto, reports Motor1.com, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, with a record 10,687 cars delivered in 2024, Lamborghini is now stronger than ever. The healthy balance of recent years, it is noted, has given the company room to experiment with niche models such as the Huracan Sterrato. A successor based on the Temerario is almost confirmed, and there is potential for even more special projects, the publication writes.

Lamborghini's Head of Sales and Marketing, Federico Foschini, told Autocar that the brand plans to release even "crazier" models. He hinted at spicy Revuelto derivatives, possibly including an off-road version modeled after the Sterrato. The Urus has already received an off-road look with the rugged ST-X, although it never made it into production. Of the three current Lamborghini models, the Urus remains the most logical candidate for a special edition for any needs, the publication points out.

Foschini noted that there is a clear demand for crazy projects like the Sterrato, so Lamborghini intends to build on the success of this growing niche. The brand aims to explore ideas beyond conventional road-going supercars: "We are always looking for crazy things in all dimensions."

In addition to exotic high-riding cars, Lamborghini does not rule out the possibility of a rear-wheel-drive version of the Temerario. The larger Revuelto has already spawned the hardcore Fenomeno, which is now the brand's fastest and most powerful production car.

New Lamborghini Fenomeno presented - the most powerful of all18.08.25, 11:33 • 2687 views

As Foschini said, "the sky's the limit" when it comes to derivatives of existing models.

As for the company's bestseller, the Urus will still not lose its internal combustion engine. Lamborghini recently confirmed that the second-generation crossover (SUV) will retain a gasoline engine with a plug-in hybrid setup, despite previous plans to go fully electric. Similarly, the four-seater Lanzador, initially announced as an EV-only model, now increasingly looks set to arrive as a PHEV in 2029, a year later than planned, the publication writes.

Lamborghini donates first Aventador in USA: supercar legend finds new home in museum22.08.25, 12:35 • 6133 views

Julia Shramko

Auto
Electricity