New Lamborghini Fenomeno presented - the most powerful of all

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 748 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 1572 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
03:44 AM • 11731 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 31460 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 50461 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 95296 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 141725 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 90241 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 87404 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67982 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.5m/s
47%
748mm
Popular news
Condor plane with over 270 passengers nearly crashed due to engine fire: emergency landing madePhotoAugust 17, 11:48 PM • 12329 views
"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former bossAugust 18, 12:30 AM • 11053 views
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 13660 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 17000 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhoto04:09 AM • 16334 views
Publications
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 764 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 1594 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 95314 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 383271 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 332772 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 34437 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 29474 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 64989 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 53706 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 121338 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
KAB-500
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

New Lamborghini Fenomeno presented - the most powerful of all

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

At Monterey Car Week 2025, the Lamborghini Fenomeno was unveiled, the most powerful Lamborghini with 1080 hp and a limited series of 29 units. It is based on the Revuelto hybrid platform but has its own unique aerodynamics.

New Lamborghini Fenomeno presented - the most powerful of all

The Fenomeno is obviously a car to admire, not to own. Only 29 units have been produced.

UNN reports with reference to Motor1.

Details

The Fenomeno Lamborghini was presented at Monterey Car Week 2025.

The new two-seater car has an angular design with huge air intakes. In general, the Lamborghini designer emphasized that the new model embodies "hyperelegance."

It is also stated that the Fenomeno is the most powerful Lamborghini of all time.

The following characteristics are noted:

  • a combination of a 6.5-liter V12 engine, a buffer battery, and three electric motors provides a system output of 794 kW/1080 hp;
    • the fastest acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h.

      Only 29 units of the Lamborghini Fenomeno so far

      "This is the first limited series," says Matteo Ortenzi, director of the brand's V12 line.

      The Fenomeno is based on the new Revuelto hybrid platform. Although, compared to the Revuelto, it should look less aggressive,

      (With Fenomeno) we have raised the bar: we are looking at an exceptional car that is the pinnacle of our DNA, both in terms of style and technical content and performance.

      - Matteo Ortenzi tells Motor1.

      "Suffice it to say that this is the most powerful Lamborghini ever. We have reached 1080 hp, increasing the power of both the V12 internal combustion engine and the electric motors, which use a new 7 kWh battery instead of 3.8 kWh, as in the Revuelto and Temerario," the specialist explained.

      We have created a model with its own individuality. Aerodynamics played a fundamental role: to increase lift and downforce, the upward airflow from the bottom of the car and the bottom of the bumper passes through the hood to the roof. Also, from the front bumper, from the sides, there are two openings that shift the airflow to the side.

      - Ortenzi added.

      According to the specialist, the following features were also taken into account:

      We heavily loaded the front, as there is also a very effective spoiler at the rear. It is not as large as one might expect, but it is movable and works very well.

      As for downforce, compared to the Revuelto, we increased downforce by 30%, also thanks to the very pronounced rear diffuser, he noted.

      Recall

      UNN previously reported that Lamborghini is postponing the release of a fully electric version of the Urus until at least 2035, focusing on the hybrid generation of the flagship crossover. The company is responding to the slowdown in the global transition to electric vehicles and the wishes of customers, who, according to CEO Stephan Winkelmann, currently prefer powerful hybrids.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Auto