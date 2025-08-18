New Lamborghini Fenomeno presented - the most powerful of all

The Fenomeno is obviously a car to admire, not to own. Only 29 units have been produced.

The Fenomeno Lamborghini was presented at Monterey Car Week 2025.

The new two-seater car has an angular design with huge air intakes. In general, the Lamborghini designer emphasized that the new model embodies "hyperelegance."

It is also stated that the Fenomeno is the most powerful Lamborghini of all time.

The following characteristics are noted:

a combination of a 6.5-liter V12 engine, a buffer battery, and three electric motors provides a system output of 794 kW/1080 hp;

the fastest acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h.

Only 29 units of the Lamborghini Fenomeno so far

"This is the first limited series," says Matteo Ortenzi, director of the brand's V12 line.

The Fenomeno is based on the new Revuelto hybrid platform. Although, compared to the Revuelto, it should look less aggressive,

(With Fenomeno) we have raised the bar: we are looking at an exceptional car that is the pinnacle of our DNA, both in terms of style and technical content and performance. - Matteo Ortenzi tells Motor1.

"Suffice it to say that this is the most powerful Lamborghini ever. We have reached 1080 hp, increasing the power of both the V12 internal combustion engine and the electric motors, which use a new 7 kWh battery instead of 3.8 kWh, as in the Revuelto and Temerario," the specialist explained.

We have created a model with its own individuality. Aerodynamics played a fundamental role: to increase lift and downforce, the upward airflow from the bottom of the car and the bottom of the bumper passes through the hood to the roof. Also, from the front bumper, from the sides, there are two openings that shift the airflow to the side. - Ortenzi added.

According to the specialist, the following features were also taken into account:

We heavily loaded the front, as there is also a very effective spoiler at the rear. It is not as large as one might expect, but it is movable and works very well.

As for downforce, compared to the Revuelto, we increased downforce by 30%, also thanks to the very pronounced rear diffuser, he noted.

