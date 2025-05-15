$41.540.04
"Lady Gaga in danger? No problem": Border guards rescued a rare bird

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

Ukrainian border guards rescued a rare bird – a white-throated loon, which was hit by car headlights. The bird was carefully lifted, checked, taken to a body of water and released.

"Lady Gaga in danger? No problem": Border guards rescued a rare bird

Ukrainian border guards rescued a rare bird - a red-throated loon, which was hit by car headlights. This was reported by the press center of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, the bird was hit by car headlights during a patrol. It was carefully picked up, checked - there were no injuries. Then it was taken to a pond, where it flew away on its own business.

Lady Gaga in danger? It's okay when there are border guards nearby

- says the caption to the video.

Additionally

The red-throated loon is a waterfowl of the loon family, 60-68 cm long. Wingspan 95-115 cm, weight 1-2.5 kg.

This bird has a black spot on its chest with a purple hue. At the same time, the black-throated loon has a purple spot.

Recall

Law enforcement officers in Sumy region exposed hunters who were illegally hunting marmots, which were listed in the Red Book of Ukraine.

Also, UNN reported that the illegal shooting of two European roe deer was discovered on the territory of the "Yelanetskyi Steppe" reserve. A criminal proceeding was opened on the fact of poaching: the amount of damage is 544 thousand hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
