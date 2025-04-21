$41.400.01
Publications
Exclusives
Lack of "Back to the Future" cars pushes up prices for the legendary DeLorean DMC sports car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The number of DeLorean DMC cars, known thanks to the film "Back to the Future", is decreasing. Their shortage and iconic status are leading to a significant increase in prices.

Lack of "Back to the Future" cars pushes up prices for the legendary DeLorean DMC sports car

The scarcity of examples of the pop culture car icon is pushing the prices of the DeLorean DMC sports car higher. Meanwhile, on the roads of European countries, one can encounter skilled craftsmen who use homemade copies of the devices in the DeLorean's interior - just like in the popular film trilogy "Back to the Future".

Reported by UNN with reference to Bild and The Telegraph.

Details

The number of DeLorean DMC cars, famous worldwide thanks to the film "Back to the Future", is decreasing every year. According to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), about 303 DeLorean cars are currently taxed for use on public roads in Great Britain.

Another 114 vehicles have a special 'Sorn' declaration, meaning they are likely gathering dust in garages or elsewhere away from public roads.

According to estimates by Collecting Cars, a fully restored DMC-12 can fetch over $106,000 at auction. But only two DeLorean cars have been sold since bidding began in 2019. The last one changed hands for just over $74,000 in 2022.

Prices for the iconic car continue to rise.

The DeLorean is a pop culture icon that still captures attention after all these years. The combination of their scarcity and the 'Back to the Future' phenomenon has pushed their prices higher than people might imagine. In 1981, the sticker price was about £18,000, making it more expensive than a Porsche 911. Today, a fully restored model that has undergone restoration to be a cinema-accurate replica of the car can fetch over £80,000.

- said Edward Lovett, the company's CEO.

The cinematic spectacle requires not only fun but also great discipline and hard work. In Hasloh, Germany (a community in Germany, in the state of Schleswig-Holstein), the legacy of the DeLorean Motor Company is being preserved by Michael Wagner, who is transforming the pop icon into a fully functional car. Anyone who buys a DeLorean is buying more than just a vehicle. "You are buying yourself a movie star," Wagner analyzes and smiles.

For reference

The DeLorean DMC-12, conceived as the sports car of the future, was intended to become popular in the USA as a small, safe, and more environmentally friendly alternative to standard American models with thirsty V8 engines. Built in the early 1980s at a state-of-the-art factory in Dunmurry, Northern Ireland, it was both a 'beacon' of technological progress and a dream with gull-wing doors - but in retrospect, also an economic nightmare.

Tesla's Cybertruck significantly discounted and production cut - Media19.04.25, 14:21 • 4867 views

Quality assurance problems associated with thousands of semi-skilled workers and liquidity issues broke the back of the ambitious brand. In October 1982, DeLorean faced a difficult bankruptcy. However, about 6,500 of the 9,000 cars once built still exist worldwide, automotive reviewers familiar with statistics write.

In the film "Back to the Future", Michael J. Fox travels to the past in a DeLorean as Marty McFly. The central element of the time machine is the 'flux capacitor', constructed by Doc Brown (actor Christopher Lloyd).

EU automakers face billions in losses due to Trump's tariffs – what is the market situation27.03.25, 16:22 • 474991 view

People come to Wagner's workshop in Hasloh from all over Germany and Europe with wishes regarding the DeLorean, and he claims that he not only repairs cars but also cultivates the myth:

Many owners come not for repairs, but with wishes

- explains Wagner.

A classic conversion option is a fully functional flux capacitor.

With sound and light, of course. And yes, it looks exactly like in the film

- says the master.

In his workshop in Hasloh, Wagner fully assembles cars to individual order and has ideas for improving performance.

In this sense, it's not such a surprise that during a traffic check on "Carfriday" in the FRG, a real cult classic that had "traveled to the past" drove up to the police.

It is possible that the driver recently repaired the car and traveled to the past. "Because who knows how the check ended before the time jump," a police representative winked.

- the Bild material states.

The Telegraph mentions other famous cars from cult films whose numbers have decreased over time.

According to DVLA statistics, only 311 examples of James Bond's iconic Aston Martin DB5 were registered in 2024. According to official data compiled on the How Many Left website, another 73 were written off.

Slightly more Lotus Esprit cars, which Bond drove in the film "The Spy Who Loved Me", are on the road, with 330 registered with UK authorities.

But there are 950 classic Mini Coopers, famously featured in The Italian Job, in drivable condition across the country – while the number of roadworthy Ford Anglias used in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets stands at just over 2,400.

Western automakers plan to return to China using local software - FT21.04.25, 10:50 • 1768 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesAuto
Donald Trump
European Union
United Kingdom
Germany
China
United States
