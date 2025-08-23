Kyslytsia: Putin is not ready for substantive negotiations

There are currently no indications that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready for meaningful negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with NBC News by Serhiy Kyslytsia, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia continues to manipulate the United States and personally US President Donald Trump, which "is starting to annoy Americans very much."

I think there should be additional pressure – almost immediately, when the term Trump has in mind expires, and then the Russians should really feel the pain of unwillingness to go the peaceful way - said the diplomat.

When asked about Russia's desire to gain more Ukrainian territories than it has already occupied, Kyslytsia replied that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is guided by both the current legislation of Ukraine and public opinion, and the public is categorically against exchanging our land for peace."

"But when it came to territorial issues, President Zelenskyy clearly stated that he is ready to sit down and discuss this with Putin, starting the discussion of territorial issues from the current line of combat clashes," the Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is trying to disrupt diplomatic meetings on ending the war. He emphasized that Ukraine is open to productive negotiations, and in case of Russia's refusal of diplomacy, powerful sanctions are needed.

ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine