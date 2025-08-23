Kyslytsia: Putin is not ready for substantive negotiations

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 20039 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 23164 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 18188 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 20646 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 21232 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 12832 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 22096 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 19906 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13626 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14573 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
95%
744mm
Popular news
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned Minsk against dangerous provocations and approaching the borders amid joint exercises with the Russian FederationAugust 22, 07:27 PM • 4138 views
"Can I keep it?": Trump asked Infantino if he could keep the World Cup trophyPhotoVideoAugust 22, 07:53 PM • 4786 views
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: Media learned the purpose of the visitAugust 22, 08:36 PM • 7714 views
Storm in Poltava region: thousands without electricity, damaged houses11:14 PM • 5426 views
The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attack01:21 AM • 6966 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 16156 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 20049 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 20654 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 21236 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 22099 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 18184 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 12668 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 15054 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 18084 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 25981 views
Actual
Football
Medicinal products
Oil
World War II
Diia (service)

Kyslytsia: Putin is not ready for substantive negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia stated that there are no signs of Putin's readiness for negotiations. Russia is manipulating the US, while Zelenskyy is ready to discuss territorial issues, starting from the line of contact.

Kyslytsia: Putin is not ready for substantive negotiations

There are currently no indications that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready for meaningful negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with NBC News by Serhiy Kyslytsia, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia continues to manipulate the United States and personally US President Donald Trump, which "is starting to annoy Americans very much."

I think there should be additional pressure – almost immediately, when the term Trump has in mind expires, and then the Russians should really feel the pain of unwillingness to go the peaceful way

- said the diplomat.

When asked about Russia's desire to gain more Ukrainian territories than it has already occupied, Kyslytsia replied that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is guided by both the current legislation of Ukraine and public opinion, and the public is categorically against exchanging our land for peace."

"But when it came to territorial issues, President Zelenskyy clearly stated that he is ready to sit down and discuss this with Putin, starting the discussion of territorial issues from the current line of combat clashes," the Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is trying to disrupt diplomatic meetings on ending the war. He emphasized that Ukraine is open to productive negotiations, and in case of Russia's refusal of diplomacy, powerful sanctions are needed.

ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine 23.08.25, 04:51 • 3182 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine