ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine

August 22, 03:16 PM • 16009 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
August 22, 02:47 PM • 18049 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 15017 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
August 22, 02:30 PM • 17053 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
August 22, 01:07 PM • 18221 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
August 22, 12:16 PM • 12236 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
August 22, 11:30 AM • 20292 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
August 22, 11:01 AM • 19656 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13480 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14383 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Russian troops struck a private sector in Kramatorsk: three woundedAugust 22, 04:03 PM • 3370 views
Trump believes Ukraine will have to agree to a deal mostly on Russia's terms to stop the war - PoliticoAugust 22, 04:18 PM • 4502 views
FBI searched the home of former Trump national security adviser John BoltonAugust 22, 04:58 PM • 2830 views
China reaffirms its role in settling Russia's war in Ukraine and is ready to "facilitate" furtherAugust 22, 05:20 PM • 2660 views
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: Media learned the purpose of the visit08:36 PM • 3962 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 13771 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 15017 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 11814 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 14274 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 17392 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 25357 views
ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The Kremlin considers a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy unlikely, fearing reputational consequences. Russian officials refuse the meeting, balancing between the domestic audience and sanctions.

ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine

The Kremlin is likely concerned that a bilateral meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could undermine Putin's domestic justification for Russia's war in Ukraine. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that earlier, one of the Russian opposition publications, citing sources in the Kremlin, reported that the Kremlin considers a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy in the near future unlikely.

A political strategist working in the Kremlin reported... that Putin and his advisors fear reputational consequences as a result of a meeting with Zelenskyy. A source working with the Kremlin's domestic political projects stated that the statement by Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov on August 18 about "raising the level" of delegations at negotiations "looks more like a polite refusal" of the proposed meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

- analysts indicate.

In their opinion, the Kremlin has not committed to a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy after the Trump-Putin conversation on August 18, and Kremlin officials led by Foreign Minister Lavrov continue to directly reject such a meeting in the near future.

"The Kremlin is trying to balance between satisfying a domestic audience that has been conditioned to accept nothing less than a complete Russian victory in Ukraine, and preventing further US sanctions that could affect Russia's ability to sustain its military efforts," ISW summarizes.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is trying to disrupt diplomatic meetings on ending the war. He emphasized that Ukraine is open to productive negotiations, and if Russia refuses diplomacy, powerful sanctions are needed.

Ukraine prefers a trilateral meeting, but is ready for a bilateral track - Zelenskyy22.08.25, 16:35 • 5368 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine